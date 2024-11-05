Wizards Beyond Waverly Place creators defend lack of original characters in reboot following criticism

5 November 2024, 12:20

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place creators explain why there aren't many original characters in the reboot
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place creators explain why there aren't many original characters in the reboot. Picture: Disney, Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Fans have criticised the reboot for excluding Wizards of Waverly Place characters like Harper Finkle and Max Russo.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've watched Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Disney+, chances are you might be wondering why there's only a few original Wizards of Waverly Place cast members in the show. Well, now the showrunners have explained why.

Picking up years after Wizards of Waverly Place ended, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows a young wizard called Billie who turns to Justin Russo to help train her. David Henrie reprises the role of Justin and there have also been guest appearances by Selena Gomez as Alex Russo and David DeLuise as Jerry Russo.

However, as it stands, beloved characters like Harper Finkle (Jennifer Stone) and Max Russo (Jake T. Austin) are still yet to appear in the show leading to some criticism from viewers. So where are they and will they appear in future episodes? Here's what showrunners Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas have said.

Will the Russo family reunite in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

Meet the cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas were asked if people can expect to see the entire Russo family back together in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Before the show premiered, David DeLuise (Jerry), Jake T. Austin (Max) and Maria Canals Barrera (Theresa) all hinted that they would be returning.

Hinting at what's still to come, Scott said: "The absolute hope is that throughout this season and into future seasons, we can bring back everyone at some point and have those great fan moments for fans of the old show."

However, Scott then explained why they've avoided including cameos from the original cast in the first nine episodes. He said: "It’s a little bit hard in the first season, because we’re trying to tell stories about the new kids, and we’re trying to forward their stories and establish them as the leads of the show."

Scott continued: "So we have to be kind of strategic about it."

The original cast of Wizards of Waverly Place
The original cast of Wizards of Waverly Place. Picture: Alamy

Discussing the casting decision further, Scott added: "We have to sort of pepper in, like, “Who are we bringing back? When? What’s the episode? Does it make sense to bring them back from a story sense? Are we doing fan service, or is this really like the story that we need to tell in the limited amount of episodes we have this season?”

Echoing Scott's thoughts, Jed chimed in: "Doing it is great, but if it feels false, nobody’s going to appreciate it. So it is, like Scott said, a tightrope between between the original fans and trying to create the new show."

Scott ended by teasing: "But the hope is to have everyone pop in at some point."

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be 21 episodes long. As it stands, just nine episodes have aired. With 12 whole episodes still to go, there's plenty of time for fan faves like Max, Theresa and Harper all to pop up.

Read more about Wizards of Waverly Place here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other | The Driver Era

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Kristina and Kieran were paired by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK fans point out major clue that Kristina and Kieran might've split

Sabrina's Gavin Leatherwood criticises controversial ending to the show

Sabrina's Gavin Leatherwood criticises controversial ending to the show

Alex has revealed his relationship status on Instagram

MAFS UK Alex confirms he and Holly are back together after on-screen split

Barry Keoghan "sickened" by being called a "deadbeat dad"

Barry Keoghan "sickened" by "deadbeat dad" label since dating Sabrina Carpenter

MAFS' Sacha Jones has revealed scenes were cut to protect Ross on the show

MAFS UK’s Sacha claims show cut conversations to 'protect Ross' and his reputation'

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 10 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
MAFS UK 2024 is set to wrap up in November

When does MAFS UK 2024 end? Final episode dates and times revealed

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?

Are Luke and Amy from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

MAFS UK's Amy defends Luke 'ambush'

MAFS UK's Amy reveals surprising unaired comment by Luke to defend 'ambush'

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits