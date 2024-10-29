Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

On Air Now
29 October 2024, 18:21
How to watch every episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place as soon as they come out on the Disney Channel and Disney+ in the US, UK and beyond.
The Russos are back but what time do Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes drop and where can you watch them?
Ever since it was first announced that Wizards of Waverly Place would be coming back in the form of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, fans have been desperate to know if it will live up to the original series. The show follows a powerful young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) who turns to an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie) for training.
If that weren't enough, Selena Gomez guest stars as Alex and many other members of the Wizards of Waverly Place cast have teased that they will appear in the show. When do Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes come out though? Here's a guide to what time you can watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 and where.
Selena Gomez stars in new look at Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
The first two episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes will air on the Disney Channel on 29th October at 8PM ET and 5PM PT in the US. The Disney Channel will then release two episodes of the show in batches until the finale airs on 22nd November. 10 episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place have been announced so far.
Disney Channel: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 release time:
Disney Channel: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 2 release time:
If you don't have access to the Disney Channel, there's no need to worry. You can watch episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place the day after they air on the Disney Channel on Disney+ all around the world. Not only that but the first eight episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be added to Disney+ all at once.
Disney+: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes 1-8 release time:
Find even more time zones here.
As mentioned above, you can watch episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 on Disney+ from 30th October. However, if you would prefer to watch them on the Disney Channel you can watch episodes 3 and 4 on Wednesday 30th October, episodes 5 on 6 will then air on Friday 8th November with more episodes following the next Friday.
Here's the full list of episodes alongside their Disney Channel release dates:
As it stands, it's unclear when Episodes 9 and 10 will come out on Disney+. It's also unclear if they will act as the season 1 finale or if there will be more episodes.
Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we know more.
