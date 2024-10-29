Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out. Picture: Disney+

By Sam Prance

How to watch every episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place as soon as they come out on the Disney Channel and Disney+ in the US, UK and beyond.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Russos are back but what time do Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes drop and where can you watch them?

Ever since it was first announced that Wizards of Waverly Place would be coming back in the form of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, fans have been desperate to know if it will live up to the original series. The show follows a powerful young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) who turns to an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie) for training.

If that weren't enough, Selena Gomez guest stars as Alex and many other members of the Wizards of Waverly Place cast have teased that they will appear in the show. When do Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes come out though? Here's a guide to what time you can watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 and where.

Read more: Gregg Sulkin hints he will appear in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

What time does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 come out?

Selena Gomez stars in new look at Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

What time does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 come out on the Disney Channel?

The first two episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes will air on the Disney Channel on 29th October at 8PM ET and 5PM PT in the US. The Disney Channel will then release two episodes of the show in batches until the finale airs on 22nd November. 10 episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place have been announced so far.

Disney Channel: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 release time:

United States (PT) - 05:00 PM

United States (ET) - 09:00 PM

Disney Channel: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 2 release time:

United States (PT) - 05:30 PM

United States (ET) - 09:30 PM

What time does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 come out on Disney+?

If you don't have access to the Disney Channel, there's no need to worry. You can watch episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place the day after they air on the Disney Channel on Disney+ all around the world. Not only that but the first eight episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be added to Disney+ all at once.

Disney+: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes 1-8 release time:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 7:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 8:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What time does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 come out? Picture: Disney/Mark Von Holden via Getty Images

When does the next episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place come out?

As mentioned above, you can watch episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 on Disney+ from 30th October. However, if you would prefer to watch them on the Disney Channel you can watch episodes 3 and 4 on Wednesday 30th October, episodes 5 on 6 will then air on Friday 8th November with more episodes following the next Friday.

Here's the full list of episodes alongside their Disney Channel release dates:

Episode 1: 'Everything Is Not What It Seems' – 29th Oct

Episode 2: 'Mortal Vibes Only' – 29th Oct

Episode 3: 'Saved by the Spell' – 30th Oct

Episode 4: 'Something Wizard This Way Comes' – 30th Oct

Episode 5: 'Wizards Just Wand to Have Fun' – 8th Nov

Episode 6: 'The Legend of Creepy Follows' – 8th Nov

Episode 7: 'We're Gonna Need A Bigger Float' – 15th Nov

Episode 8: 'You Can't Handle the Tooth' – 15th Nov

Episode 9: 'Wiz-Taken Identity' – 22nd Nov

Episode 10: 'Ain't Gnome Party Like a Wizard Party' – 22nd Nov

As it stands, it's unclear when Episodes 9 and 10 will come out on Disney+. It's also unclear if they will act as the season 1 finale or if there will be more episodes.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we know more.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview