Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

29 October 2024, 18:21

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out. Picture: Disney+
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

How to watch every episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place as soon as they come out on the Disney Channel and Disney+ in the US, UK and beyond.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russos are back but what time do Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes drop and where can you watch them?

Ever since it was first announced that Wizards of Waverly Place would be coming back in the form of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, fans have been desperate to know if it will live up to the original series. The show follows a powerful young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) who turns to an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie) for training.

If that weren't enough, Selena Gomez guest stars as Alex and many other members of the Wizards of Waverly Place cast have teased that they will appear in the show. When do Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes come out though? Here's a guide to what time you can watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 and where.

What time does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 come out?

Selena Gomez stars in new look at Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

What time does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 come out on the Disney Channel?

The first two episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes will air on the Disney Channel on 29th October at 8PM ET and 5PM PT in the US. The Disney Channel will then release two episodes of the show in batches until the finale airs on 22nd November. 10 episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place have been announced so far.

Disney Channel: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 release time:

  • United States (PT) - 05:00 PM
  • United States (ET) - 09:00 PM

Disney Channel: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 2 release time:

  • United States (PT) - 05:30 PM
  • United States (ET) - 09:30 PM

What time does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 come out on Disney+?

If you don't have access to the Disney Channel, there's no need to worry. You can watch episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place the day after they air on the Disney Channel on Disney+ all around the world. Not only that but the first eight episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be added to Disney+ all at once.

Disney+: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes 1-8 release time:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 7:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 8:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What time does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 come out?
What time does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 1 come out? Picture: Disney/Mark Von Holden via Getty Images

When does the next episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place come out?

As mentioned above, you can watch episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 on Disney+ from 30th October. However, if you would prefer to watch them on the Disney Channel you can watch episodes 3 and 4 on Wednesday 30th October, episodes 5 on 6 will then air on Friday 8th November with more episodes following the next Friday.

Here's the full list of episodes alongside their Disney Channel release dates:

  • Episode 1: 'Everything Is Not What It Seems' – 29th Oct
  • Episode 2: 'Mortal Vibes Only' – 29th Oct
  • Episode 3: 'Saved by the Spell' – 30th Oct
  • Episode 4: 'Something Wizard This Way Comes' – 30th Oct
  • Episode 5: 'Wizards Just Wand to Have Fun' – 8th Nov
  • Episode 6: 'The Legend of Creepy Follows' – 8th Nov
  • Episode 7: 'We're Gonna Need A Bigger Float' – 15th Nov
  • Episode 8: 'You Can't Handle the Tooth' – 15th Nov
  • Episode 9: 'Wiz-Taken Identity' – 22nd Nov
  • Episode 10: 'Ain't Gnome Party Like a Wizard Party' – 22nd Nov

As it stands, it's unclear when Episodes 9 and 10 will come out on Disney+. It's also unclear if they will act as the season 1 finale or if there will be more episodes.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we know more.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Will Jake T. Austin be in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?

Jake T. Austin hints he will return for Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Scary Movie 6: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Gregg Sulkin teases his return to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Gregg Sulkin hints he will appear in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

MAFS Adam has shown off his fitness transformation

MAFS’ Adam shows off his impressive fitness and weight loss transformation

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals pictures from unaired date with Orson

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals pictures from unaired date with Orson

MAFS UK's Emma reveals her 'theory' about her and Caspar's relationship

MAFS UK's Emma shares revealing 'theory' about Caspar relationship

Cynthia Erivo addresses response to her slamming Wicked poster edits

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she slammed “offensive” Elphaba poster edit amid criticism
Polly's hinted at the status of her relationship with Adam on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Polly drops a major hint at her and Adam’s relationship status

Caspar and Emma were paired together by the experts

Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan have broken their silence following claims they are dating.

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan break silence on relationship rumours

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits