Jenna Ortega Reveals Moment Cameron Boyce Stopped Audition Over 'Uncomfortable' Kiss

13 September 2024, 15:12

Jenna Ortega's sweet story about Cameron Boyce stopping an audition for her goes viral
Jenna Ortega's sweet story about Cameron Boyce stopping an audition for her goes viral. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, David Livingston/WireImage
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Jenna's audition with Cameron was also the last time she saw her friend before he sadly passed away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jenna Ortega's sweet story about Cameron Boyce refusing to kiss her during an audition because she felt uncomfortable has gone viral, and people are now sobbing at how kind Cameron's actions were.

In an interview with Canal+, Jenna was joined by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara. While discussing their audition experiences, Winona brought up how respectful actor Jeff Bridges was when they read for a scene together, explaining how he opted to kiss her forehead instead of her lips because she was so young at the time.

Jenna recalled her own experience where an audition called for her to kiss "boy after boy after boy" at the age of 15/16, then shared a story about how Cameron, her friend who she knew from her Disney Channel days, supported her during a particularly difficult audition.

It was also the last time she saw him before he sadly passed away at the age of 20 in 2019.

Jenna Ortega discusses Wednesday season 2 theories

"The last time I saw my friend Cameron Boyce — I'd known him since I was like 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss [in an audition] and he knew me, since I was 11 or 12," Jenna explained. "This is a few years later, 15/16, came in, we were supposed to be love interests."

She continued: "But because he obviously felt weird and he was a bit older, he was like — we both just kinda looked at each other and we were like, 'No, we can't do this.' And it was so sweet because I was uncomfortable and I was having a hard time in the audition... And then, we wished each other well."

"I remember being really thankful and grateful that he did that," Jenna added, before Catherine added that he was a "gentleman" for the sweet move.

The clip has gone viral on X/Twitter, with people praising Cameron for the sweet gesture. One fan wrote: "That's a really sweet memory of Cameron. It's also disappointing that it was up to Jenna and Cameron, the kids in the situation to acknowledge that something was weird. Where were the adults?"

"One of the sweetest human beings to ever walk the planet," another added, as someone else commented: "No one ever has a bad thing to say about him just such a gentleman and sweetheart."

Jenna Ortega knew Cameron Boyce since she was 11 years old, as they both starred on the Disney Channel
Jenna Ortega knew Cameron Boyce since she was 11 years old, as they both starred on the Disney Channel. Picture: Jenna Ortega via Facebook

Following Cameron's tragic passing in 2019, Jenna shared a beautiful tribute to her friend on Instagram alongside a photo of the two during their Disney Channel days.

"Cameron will forever be one of the nicest people I've met," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I'll never forget one of the first times I met him. He was skateboarding outside of the Jessie set. I was heading to an audition, when he rode past me with his arms reaching for a high five, shouting 'Good luck! You're gonna do awesome!' I looked at my mom with the biggest grin on my face. He was so good at making people happy. Thank you for all of the smiles, Cameron. The world is a little less bright without you in it."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Scream 6 cast take on The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz

Scream 6 Cast Take On The Ultimate Ghostface Trivia Quiz

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

What Happens To Tally In The Uglies Books? A Summary Of Pretties And Specials

What Happens To Tally In The Uglies Books? A Summary Of Pretties And Specials

Get to know Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Who Plays Sylvie In Emily In Paris? 4 Facts On Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Including Age & Nationality
The Emily in Paris season 4 cast

Meet The Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast Plus The New Love Interest

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Bre Tiesi was married to Johnny Manziel for three years

Who Is Bre From Selling Sunset’s Ex-Husband Johnny Manziel?

Selling Sunset

Get to know Thalia Besson

Who Plays Emily In Paris' Genevieve? Thalia Besson Facts Including Age, Famous Parents & More
Anton has spoken out about his mental health struggles

Anton Danyluk Opens Up About Suicide Attempt Following His Time On Love Island

Love Island

Joey Essex tried to date one of the agents from Selling Sunset

Joey Essex Tried To Date One Of The Selling Sunset Cast Members

Selling Sunset

Is there going to be a Emily In Paris season 5?

Is Emily In Paris Season 5 Coming?

Get to know Emily In Paris' Eugenio Franceschini

Who Plays Emily In Paris' Marcello? Eugenio Franceschini Facts Including Son, Partner & More

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits