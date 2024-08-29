Are Olivia Rodrigo And Jenna Ortega Related? Their Childhood Friendship Revealed

29 August 2024, 12:02

Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega are childhood friends thank to their Disney Channel days
Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega are childhood friends thank to their Disney Channel days. Picture: Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

A tweet claiming that Jenna and Olivia are cousins has gone viral – but here's the truth.

Are Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo related? A viral tweet has left the internet wondering if they're actually cousins but it's not actually true. (Don't believe everything you read on your timeline!)

In response to a tweet about Jenna and Olivia, another user jokingly wrote: "This is even funnier when you find out that they are both actually cousins and that their moms are actually sisters."

The comment sent people running to Google to try and find out if they actually are related and in the replies to the tweet, fellow users also began playing along with the joke trying to convince other people that it's all true.

It wasn't long before the original tweet was hit with a community note flagging that it's not actually true, but if you're still wondering whether or not there's any connection between the two stars... here's your explainer.

Is Jenna Ortega Related To Olivia Rodrigo? Are they cousins?

A viral tweet has left people wondering if Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo are related (...they're not!)
A viral tweet has left people wondering if Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo are related (...they're not!). Picture: via x/Twitter

Nope, Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo are not related – but they are friends and have known each other since their were kids.

In fact, Olivia previously spoke about her friendship with Jenna during Wired's Autocomplete Interview. When answering the "Is Olivia Rodrigo friends with Jenna Ortega?" question, Olivia said: "Jenna and I grew up together on the Disney Channel which is very strange way to grow up."

"I've always through she was the coolest," she continued. "I'm so happy for her and all her success, I truly don't know anyone more kind or deserving."

At no point did Olivia mention that they were related.

In 2022, Olivia also interviewed Jenna for a profile with The Face. The last time they met up at a public event was at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2022, where Jenna presented Olivia with a golden popcorn award.

Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo have known each other since 2016, as pictured
Jenna Ortega and Olivia Rodrigo have known each other since 2016, as pictured. Picture: Getty

Olivia and Jenna first met while they were both filming shows for Disney Channel. Olivia starred on Bizaardvark, while Jenna starred on Stuck in the Middle. Jenna also made a guest appearance on an episode of Bizaardvark playing Olivia's character's childhood best friend.

The careers of both stars also skyrocketed around the same time and now they're both dominating their respective industries.

Jenna left the Disney Channel around 2018 and went on to appear in Netflix's You before cementing herself as one of the best actresses of her generation with the Scream franchise, X and Wednesday.

Olivia continued on at the Disney Channel to star in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series before leaving following her huge success after dropping her debut single 'Drivers License'. She's since gone on to dominate the charts with albums 'Sour' and 'Guts'.

Two talented besties! I know that's right!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

