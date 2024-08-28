Jenna Ortega's Hilarious Response To Johnny Depp Dating Rumour Goes Viral

28 August 2024, 13:57

Jenna Ortega Responds To "Insane" Rumours She Dated Johnny Depp
Jenna Ortega Responds To "Insane" Rumours She Dated Johnny Depp. Picture: Daniele Cifala/NurPhoto via Getty Images, BuzzFeed via YouTube Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I don't know that person."

Remember when those random rumours that Jenna Ortega was in a "serious relationship" with Johnny Depp popped up on the timeline last summer? Well, Jenna has now issued a direct response and people are cackling over her hilarious reaction.

In 2023, false reports about the Wednesday star began circulating, claiming that she was dating Depp who is 40 years older than her. Jenna did not address the rumours at the time.

In a new puppy interview with BuzzFeed, Jenna has now commented on the "insane" situation she found herself in the middle of – and added a lil Keke Palmer spin to her reaction. (If you know, you know...)

Jenna Ortega star in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Taste’ video trailer

During the interview, Jenna was asked what the craziest rumour she's ever heard about herself is. On the brink of laughing, Jenna then responded: "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to 'Leave us alone!'"

"It's so insane to me like, I never spoke on that, I never said anything like that," she added, referring to the false quotes that were attributed to her after the rumours began circulating. "Articles really do just make up their own quotes."

She continued: "But I thought that that was pretty hilarious. I was on set with Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he just said, 'Oh, so you and Johnny?' And I laughed because... I don't know that person."

Jenna Ortega to Johnny Depp, basically: "I hate to say it, I hope I don't sound ridiculous, I don't know who this man is!"

So, how did this whole Jenna/Johnny thing start? Well, back in 2023, rumours began circulating online following a series of articles written based on something that was reportedly sent in to Instagram gossip blog DeuxMoi by an anonymous user. (Per NME)

The disclaimer at the top of Deux Moi's Instagram reads: "Some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed. This account does not claim information published is based in fact."

NME reported on the initial rumours alongside an alleged quote from Jenna's Instagram that read: "This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone."

No screenshot evidence of this statement exists. As Jenna explained in the puppy interview, she never spoke out at the time. Johnny's team, however, was quick to shut the whole thing down.

In a statement given to NME in August 2023, a rep stated: "Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career."

So there we go. She does not know this person. Case closed.

