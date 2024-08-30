Jenna Ortega Goes Viral After Doing Sign Language With A Deaf Fan At Beetlejuice 2 Premiere

30 August 2024, 12:41

Jenna Ortega Goes Viral After Doing Sign Language With A Deaf Fan On Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Red Carpet
Jenna Ortega Goes Viral After Doing Sign Language With A Deaf Fan On Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Red Carpet. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, @louis.jennaortega via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"ASL is sooooo important to know… especially the basics!"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A video of Jenna Ortega doing sign language with a deaf fan at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere in London is going viral.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally upon us and fans have been living for all of the Jenna Ortega content we've been getting. In the movie Jenna plays the daughter of Winona Ryder's legendary character Lydia Deetz and she's been recreating looks from the original Beetlejuice film throughout the press tour. Not only that but it's clear in interviews that Jenna and Winona have a really sweet relationship.

Now, Jenna is being praised after fans spotted her doing sign language with a fan on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet.

Watch the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer

Yesterday (Aug 29), Jenna walked the red carpet at the European premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. As well as speaking to press, Jenna took the time to speak to fans and a video of her interacting with a deaf fan has now gone viral.

In the video, the fan can be seen handing Jenna a poster with sign language instructions and Jenna responds by showing the fan that she knows it. Jenna signs the letters for 'a b c d e f g' before being moved on by her team.

Reacting to the video online, one fan tweeted: "Omg Jenna using sign language for a fan ..... oh I love her sm."

Another wrote: "ASL is sooooo important to know… especially the basics!"

Just last year, Margot Robbie also received praise online after a video of her using sign language with a hearing-impaired fan at the London premiere of Amsterdam went viral. A fan wrote: "the way she dropped her stuff so she can communicate properly to a fan in sign language… love her."

Read more Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Did Camila Cabello just acknowledge the Sabrina Carpenter/Shawn Mendes 'love triangle' theory?

Camila Cabello Appears To Respond To Sabrina Carpenter 'Love Triangle' Theory

Artwork for Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel released

When Is The Wizards Of Waverly Place Reboot Coming Out? Release Date, Cast, Plot & More

Molly-Mae reveals "hardest part" of her split from Tommy

Molly-Mae Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Why Co-Parenting With Tommy Fury Is So Difficult

Molly-Mae has returned to Youtube

Molly-Mae Hague Explains Daughter Bambi’s Reaction To Tommy Fury Split In Return To YouTube

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have known each other since they were teenagers

Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Full Relationship Timeline - From When They Met As Teenagers To Their Beautiful Wedding

Justin Bieber

When does Outer Banks season 4 come out?

When Does Outer Banks Season 4 Come Out? Here's What We Know So Far

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits