Jenna Ortega Goes Viral After Doing Sign Language With A Deaf Fan On Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Red Carpet. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, @louis.jennaortega via Instagram

A video of Jenna Ortega doing sign language with a deaf fan at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere in London is going viral.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally upon us and fans have been living for all of the Jenna Ortega content we've been getting. In the movie Jenna plays the daughter of Winona Ryder's legendary character Lydia Deetz and she's been recreating looks from the original Beetlejuice film throughout the press tour. Not only that but it's clear in interviews that Jenna and Winona have a really sweet relationship.

Now, Jenna is being praised after fans spotted her doing sign language with a fan on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice red carpet.

Yesterday (Aug 29), Jenna walked the red carpet at the European premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. As well as speaking to press, Jenna took the time to speak to fans and a video of her interacting with a deaf fan has now gone viral.

In the video, the fan can be seen handing Jenna a poster with sign language instructions and Jenna responds by showing the fan that she knows it. Jenna signs the letters for 'a b c d e f g' before being moved on by her team.

Reacting to the video online, one fan tweeted: "Omg Jenna using sign language for a fan ..... oh I love her sm."

Another wrote: "ASL is sooooo important to know… especially the basics!"

Omg Jenna using sign language for a fan ..... oh I love her sm 😔 pic.twitter.com/8UXfgmCKvr — ortegay 🥝🎧 (@Roxdk7) August 29, 2024

ASL is sooooo important to know… especially the basics! https://t.co/ODC5g2Kj1T — free palestine 🇵🇸 (@erikaaaaxo_) August 30, 2024

Jenna using sign language SHE’S SO PRECIOUS pic.twitter.com/BN225j9XDd — Micol 🪲🧃 (@astridsinclair_) August 29, 2024

Just last year, Margot Robbie also received praise online after a video of her using sign language with a hearing-impaired fan at the London premiere of Amsterdam went viral. A fan wrote: "the way she dropped her stuff so she can communicate properly to a fan in sign language… love her."

