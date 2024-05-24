Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer: Here's your first look at Jenna Ortega's Astrid Deetz

The first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is here. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

By Katie Louise Smith

Jenna Ortega stars as Astrid Deetz, the daughter of the OG Lydia Deetz.

The juice is loose, baby! After years of waiting, the trailer for the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel, perfectly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is here.

Michael Keaton returns as the iconic titular figure, alongside Winona Ryder as everyone's (now-grown up) goth legend Lydia Deetz. Catherine O'Hara also reprises her role as Delia Deetz, Lydia's mother. Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, Willem Dafoe and Danny DeVito are all part of the cast.

Jenna's character, Astrid, is Lydia's teenage daughter who causes chaos when she utters that cursed name three times despite serious warnings from her mother. Elsewhere, the new trailer gives fans their first look at Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson and Monica Belluci, who plays Delores.

Watch the full trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice below.

Watch the first official trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

According to a first look shared by Entertainment Weekly, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will pick up decades after the original film, with a death in the family.

"That's all I will say," director Tim Burton revealed at the time. "There's something that happens that sets things in motion."

It's since been revealed that Charles Deetz is the death in question, as Astrid says, "I can't believe grandpa is dead."

The hook of the film revolves around Lydia bringing three generations of the Deetz family together. Speaking about how Lydia plays a key role in the sequel, Tim said: "I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again. That made it emotional, gave it a foundation."

Fans of the original film will also be thrilled to know that it will use practical effects and stop motion to achieve the look and feel of the original film.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Michael Keaton revealed: "The one thing that [Tim Burton] and I decided early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology. It had to feel handmade."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in cinemas on September 6th.

