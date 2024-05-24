Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer: Here's your first look at Jenna Ortega's Astrid Deetz

24 May 2024, 10:56

The first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is here
The first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is here. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Jenna Ortega stars as Astrid Deetz, the daughter of the OG Lydia Deetz.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The juice is loose, baby! After years of waiting, the trailer for the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel, perfectly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is here.

Michael Keaton returns as the iconic titular figure, alongside Winona Ryder as everyone's (now-grown up) goth legend Lydia Deetz. Catherine O'Hara also reprises her role as Delia Deetz, Lydia's mother. Wednesday's Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, Willem Dafoe and Danny DeVito are all part of the cast.

Jenna's character, Astrid, is Lydia's teenage daughter who causes chaos when she utters that cursed name three times despite serious warnings from her mother. Elsewhere, the new trailer gives fans their first look at Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson and Monica Belluci, who plays Delores.

Watch the full trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice below.

Watch the first official trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

According to a first look shared by Entertainment Weekly, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will pick up decades after the original film, with a death in the family.

"That's all I will say," director Tim Burton revealed at the time. "There's something that happens that sets things in motion." 

It's since been revealed that Charles Deetz is the death in question, as Astrid says, "I can't believe grandpa is dead."

The hook of the film revolves around Lydia bringing three generations of the Deetz family together. Speaking about how Lydia plays a key role in the sequel, Tim said: "I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again. That made it emotional, gave it a foundation."

Fans of the original film will also be thrilled to know that it will use practical effects and stop motion to achieve the look and feel of the original film.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Michael Keaton revealed: "The one thing that [Tim Burton] and I decided early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology. It had to feel handmade."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in cinemas on September 6th.

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island Aftersun Announce New Panelists Including Amy Hart And Chris Taylor

Love Island Aftersun Announce New Panelists Including Ex Contestants Amy Hart And Chris Taylor

Love Island

Get to know Buying London star Rasa

Who Is Rasa Bagdonaviciute? Get To Know The 'Buying London' Agent

There's talk of Emily in Paris season 5 already

Emily In Paris Creator May Have Accidentally Confirmed Season 5

Kim K teams up with Gypsy Rose on The Kardashians

Is Gypsy Rose In The Kardashians Season 5?

Dylan O'Brien Dons Lingerie In New Trailer for HBO's Fantasmas

Dylan O'Brien Dons Lingerie In New Trailer for HBO's Fantasmas

Former Love Island star finds this part of the show "creepy"

Shaughna Phillips Insists Love Island Age Requirement Should Change

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars final two couples

Who Won Love Island All Stars 2024?

Remi Nicole is one of Buying London's stars

Meet Reme Nicole From Buying London – The TikTok Star-Turned 'Super Prime' Property Agent

Love Island All Stars 2024 ended on the 19th of February and not all of the couples have stayed together

Which Love Island All Stars Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Bridgerton Season 3 After Finishing Anthony's Story

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Explains Why He Came Back For Season 3

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits