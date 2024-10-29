Jake T. Austin hints he will return for Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

29 October 2024

Will Jake T. Austin be in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?
Will Jake T. Austin be in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot? Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Disney Channel
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my Wizards family."

For those of you worrying about whether or not Jake T. Austin is returning to the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel reboot, we have good news.

The Wizards reboot, titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, just premiered on the Disney Channel and both Selena and David will reprise their roles as Alex and Justin Russo. (Selena will only appear in a guest star capacity.)

Originally, Disney only green-lit a pilot episode but they've since ordered an entire season. The series will follow Justin as an adult who's chosen to live a normal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo only to suddenly be thrust back into the wizarding world.

At first, David and Selena were the only original cast members confirmed to return but now we have a better idea of which original characters will be back and it seems like Jake's Max Russo is amongst them.

David Henrie confirms Wizards of Waverly Place sequel is in the works

Shortly after the original news was confirmed, David Henrie and David DeLuise shared a photo of them posing with Selena and Maria Canals-Barrera. They captioned the photo: "The Russos ❤️🪄coming back".

David and Maria, who play the Russo parents Jerry and Theresa, were not previously announced to be returning in the pilot episode, but it appears as though they're hinting that they will be in the show as well.

Jake T. Austin hints at his return in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot
Jake T. Austin hints at his return in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot. Picture: via Instagram

Sharing the image to his Instagram Story, Jake then hinted at his own return, writing: "Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my Wizards family."

While Jake will not appear in the pilot episode, it looks like fans will get to see what grown up Max is doing now as the season progresses.

After the original news broke, a handful of former cast members, including David DeLuise, appeared to hint that they had no idea it was even happening. Zeke actor Dan Benson, who recently quit acting to start a career in the adult entertainment industry, shared his surprise reaction in a TikTok.

Responding to a fan who asked if the other members of the cast would be returning, David Henrie wrote: "We definitely plan on bringing back the original cast for the series order."

