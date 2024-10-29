Gregg Sulkin hints he will appear in Wizards of Waverly Place reboot

Gregg Sulkin teases his return to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Gregg Sulkin has spoken at the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere hinting that he may appear in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot.

Fans of Wizards of Waverly Place rejoiced far and wide when the reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was announced.

With the return of David Henrie and Selena Gomez as Justin and Alex Russo, fans have been waiting in anticipation for news on whether Gregg Sulkin would return as Alex’s love interest, Mason.

Hints have been dropped here and there since filming began earlier in the year. However, Gregg has finally addressed rumours at the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie tease Wizards reunion

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gregg avoided giving fans a clear answer, teasing whether or not Mason would return.

“[I] can't confirm nor deny it, but I know how much the show means to so many people around the world. And so, for me, I would always be...I would always like to show my gratitude for people who've supported me at such a young age, and who have continued to support me at such a young age.”

He went on to support his costars to the publication, saying: “So, we'll see, we'll see. But tonight is not about me, it's about David, it's about Selena, it's about this very young, talented group of individuals that are coming up, and for a new set of fans to fall in love with literally a magical show.”

We'll see indeed!

Gregg Sulkin tells THR that he "can't confirm nor deny" if he will be making a cameo on #WizardsBeyondWaverlyPlace pic.twitter.com/Wpzd4j92jL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 29, 2024

Fans have been hoping to see the turn of Mason as the show ended in 2012 with him and Alex, played by Selena, in a good place with their relationship.

The 2013 special The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex also saw the fictional couple still together with the implication that they would be happy together in the future.

But until fans see it with their own eyes, they won’t be happy and despite Gregg’s hesitation to confirm anything, his co-star David happily posted that he has ‘visited’ the set Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in September.

"Guess who visited settttttttttt? The one and only @greggsulkin," David shared on both Instagram and X/Twitter, alongside a photo of himself and Gregg, which sent fans into a tizzy.

When asked, "Just visited set or filmed on set?" by a fan, David replied clearly with, "Visiting."

The cheeky fan replied once again with a "For now," and the sentiment was shared by others on the post. One wrote: “I always wondered if Mason and Alex stayed together. How’s it going with them?”

A second wrote: “Please don't lie to me. Say Alex and Mason are together. Don't make Jokes.”

Hey, we get it. This is no laughing matter. The reboot was first announced in January 2024 and Selena revealed she would return as a guest star as well as an executive producer. And who better to understand the importance of bringing Mason back than Alex Russo herself?

Fans want to see Gregg return in the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot. Picture: Alamy

The official synopsis of the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place reads: "An adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family; Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman (Alkaio Thiele), and Milo (Max Matenko).”

"When Justin’s sister, Alex Russo, brings Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

The plot could just as easily integrate Mason’s character as it could exclude him. So for now, fans will just have to hold their breath and hope for the best.

