Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

13 August 2024, 11:51

Will there be a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2? Here's everything you need to know about the second season.

Demigods assemble! Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 is officially over and a second season is now in the works.

Ever since Rick Riordan announced that he would be adapting Percy Jackson and the Olympians into a series with Disney+, fans have been hoping that the show will last long enough to cover every book in the franchise. The films in the 2010s only made it up to the second book, The Sea of Monsters. They were also criticised for straying far from the source material.

With the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians now over, the demand for a second season is overwhelming. With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 including the release date, cast info, plot spoilers and news about what's to come.

When does Percy Jackson season 2 come out?

Will there be a Percy Jackson season 2?

In February 2024, Disney+ confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is happening. In a statement, Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davi said: "We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional cast and creative talent that bring this story to life."

Rick Riordan also said: "I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+. Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!"

When the show originally debuted, executive producer Jon Steinberg teased that discussions about season 2 were already happening. He told Deadline: "Everyone has a real hope that this will live a long and healthy life. Right now, we’re trying to deal with step one. But we’d be lying if we said there weren’t people who are thinking about step two right now."

Meanwhile, executive producer Becky Riordan confirmed that they’ve already started to outline the season 2 "bible". She said: "Sea of Monsters is one of my favourites. I really love that we’re going to have more time with Grover."

When is the Percy Jackson season 2 release date?

For now Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is yet to get an official release date. However, given that Rick Riordan's explicitly said that he wants the series to remain a loyal adaptation of the books, we imagine that he will be keen to get it done as soon as possible.

Filming for season 2 began in August 2024 and will likely last for the next few months. If filming wraps before the year ends, it's possible that season 2 will drop before 2025 is over. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

WARNING: PERCY JACKSON SPOILERS BELOW

Who is in the Percy Jackson season 2 cast?

Just like The Sea of Monsters, most of the characters from Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 will stick around for a second season in order to stay true to the books.

As it stands, these are the cast members who've been revealed:

  • Walker Scobell - Percy Jackson
  • Leah Jeffries - Annabeth Chase
  • Aryan Simhadri - Grover Underwood
  • Dior Goodjohn - Clarisse La Rue
  • Charlie Bushnell - Luke Castellan
  • Daniel Diemer - Tyson the Cyclops
  • Virginia Kull - Sally Jackson
  • Glynn Turman - Chiron
  • Jason Mantzouksas - Dionysus
  • Sandra Bernhard - Anger (Gray Sister)
  • Kristen Schaal - Tempest (Gray Sister)
  • Margaret Cho - Wasp (Gray Sister)

Season 2 will also introduce fans to many more iconic characters from The Sea of Monsters. Actors for Tantalus, Charles Beckendorf, Rainbow, Agrius and Oreius, Circe, Reyna Ramírez-Arellano, Hylla Ramírez-Arellano, Blackbeard, Blackjack, Thalia Grace and Polyphemus are currently yet to be revealed.

What will happen in Percy Jackson season 2?

Based on everything the cast and crew have said, we reckon that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will follow the plot of The Sea of Monsters closely. In the book, Percy is 13 and he and his friends are tasked with saving Grover from the Cyclops Polyphemus.

Meanwhile, Camp Half-Blood is attacked by a Titan and Clarisse is tasked with retrieving a Golden Fleece in order to cure the magical pine tree that protects Camp Half-Blood.

Just like season 1, it will be filled with magic, mystery and no doubt a couple of surprises.

Is there a Percy Jackson season 2 trailer?

The wait for a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 trailer will be long given that filming is yet to begin but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

