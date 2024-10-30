Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in viral video

30 October 2024, 17:29

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in new interview
Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in new interview. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Dan Benson, who played Zeke in Wizards of Waverly Place, now works as an adult entertainer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just dissed Dan Benson over his adult career in a new interview.

Wizards of Waverly Place is officially back in the form of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The reboot follows an adult Justin Russo (Davie Henrie) as he trains a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown). Alongside multiple new characters, there are also plenty of iconic guest appearances. Selena Gomez even comes back as Alex Russo.

However, one of the actors missing from the reboot is Zeke Beakerman actor Dan Benson. Dan previously told TMZ that he was excited for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place but understood that his current career as an adult film star would prevent him from getting invited to return. He said: "That's all on me. I totally get it. I made choices."

Now, David Henrie has appeared to throw shade at his former co-star in a new interview promoting the reboot.

Meet the cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

In a new video with BuzzFeed Celeb, the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place cast take a quiz to find out which Wizards of Waverly Place characters they are. The questions feature many references to the original children's show and the final question is: "Choose a recurring character who should guest star on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."

The character options given to the cast are: Juliet van Heusen, Mason Greyback, Zeke Beakerman, Stevie Nichols, Gigi Hollingsworth and Hugh Normous.

However, fans have spotted that David has quite the reaction to one of the options. After reading the question out loud, David appears to allude to Dan's new career as an adult star: "I can't believe you guys put one of these people on here. Millennials understand that."

Reading out the names, David then looks quizzically and pauses as he says: "Zeke Beakerman?!"

Tweeting the clip one person wrote: "David Henrie shaded Dan benson ( Zeke ) because of his new career path."

It's since been viewed a million times and Dan Benson has retweeted the clip himself.

Dan has since retweeted the clip writing: "David Henrie can suck my ----. I’ll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards I promise you that."

Dan also revealed that David has blocked him on X/Twitter.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS Kieran addresses dating rumours

MAFS UK's Kieran finally addresses Sacha and Polly dating rumours

MAFS' Polly Sellman warns viewers against online bullying

MAFS UK’s Polly debuts weight loss transformation in before and after pics

Lucas Bravo contemplates leaving Emily in Paris

Emily In Paris' Lucas Bravo hints he may quit show before season 5 begins filming

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie blocks Dan Benson following reboot criticism

Wizards of Waverly Place’s Dan Benson blocked by David Henrie after criticising reboot

Woman of the Hour's viral parking lot scene praised for how terrifyingly "accurate" it is

Woman of the Hour's viral parking lot scene praised for how terrifyingly "accurate" it is

Maura Higgins breaks silence on relationship with Pete Wicks

Maura Higgins addresses Pete Wicks romance rumours for the first time

MAFS UK's Kieran hits back at backlash for Kristina comments

MAFS UK's Kieran hits back at backlash for Kristina comments

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating? Maura breaks her silence

Hannah has called out double standards on MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK's Hannah calls out 'double standards' over Kieran, Adam, and Polly

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits