Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in viral video

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in new interview. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Dan Benson, who played Zeke in Wizards of Waverly Place, now works as an adult entertainer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just dissed Dan Benson over his adult career in a new interview.

Wizards of Waverly Place is officially back in the form of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The reboot follows an adult Justin Russo (Davie Henrie) as he trains a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown). Alongside multiple new characters, there are also plenty of iconic guest appearances. Selena Gomez even comes back as Alex Russo.

However, one of the actors missing from the reboot is Zeke Beakerman actor Dan Benson. Dan previously told TMZ that he was excited for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place but understood that his current career as an adult film star would prevent him from getting invited to return. He said: "That's all on me. I totally get it. I made choices."

Now, David Henrie has appeared to throw shade at his former co-star in a new interview promoting the reboot.

Meet the cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

In a new video with BuzzFeed Celeb, the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place cast take a quiz to find out which Wizards of Waverly Place characters they are. The questions feature many references to the original children's show and the final question is: "Choose a recurring character who should guest star on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place."

The character options given to the cast are: Juliet van Heusen, Mason Greyback, Zeke Beakerman, Stevie Nichols, Gigi Hollingsworth and Hugh Normous.

However, fans have spotted that David has quite the reaction to one of the options. After reading the question out loud, David appears to allude to Dan's new career as an adult star: "I can't believe you guys put one of these people on here. Millennials understand that."

Reading out the names, David then looks quizzically and pauses as he says: "Zeke Beakerman?!"

David Henrie shaded Dan benson ( Zeke ) because of his new career path 😭 😭 #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace place #WizardsBeyondWaverlyPlace pic.twitter.com/p1PjDs1byy — adam (@itweetering) October 29, 2024

Tweeting the clip one person wrote: "David Henrie shaded Dan benson ( Zeke ) because of his new career path."

It's since been viewed a million times and Dan Benson has retweeted the clip himself.

Dan has since retweeted the clip writing: "David Henrie can suck my ----. I’ll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards I promise you that."

Dan also revealed that David has blocked him on X/Twitter.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview