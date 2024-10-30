Wizards of Waverly Place’s Dan Benson blocked by David Henrie after criticising reboot

30 October 2024, 14:37 | Updated: 30 October 2024, 16:44

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie blocks Dan Benson following reboot criticism
Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie blocks Dan Benson following reboot criticism. Picture: Amy Sussman/WireImage, @danleebenson via TikTok
Dan Benson has revealed David Henrie blocked him after criticising the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Ever since Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, was announced, Wizards of Waverly Place fans have been eager to find out which stars from the original show would appear in the reboot.

David Henrie, who plays Justin in the original series is a main cast member, and Selena Gomez guest stars as Alex Russo. However, the rest of the ensemble cast are all completely new characters.

As a result, fans have been speculating if stars like Gregg Sulkin, David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone will appear in the series. Not only that but people also wondered if Zeke actor Dan Benson would be returning.

Now, Dan has posted on X/Twitter that he's been blocked on the platform by his former co-star David Henrie. But why? What’s the beef between these two? Here’s what we know.

Dan Benson played David Henrie's onscreen best friend in Wizards of Waverly Place
Dan Benson played David Henrie's onscreen best friend in Wizards of Waverly Place. Picture: Getty

Why did Wizards of Waverly Place actor David Henrie block co-star Dan Benson?

On 29th October, Dan Benson reacted to images from the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere by tweeting: “Okay, obviously I know why I wasn’t invited but where the hell are David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone??”

Dan, alongside a number of fans, noted that actors David and Jennifer, who play Jerry Russo and Harper Finkle in the original Wizards of Waverly Place and who host the Wizards of Waverly Pod pocast, were missing from the action.

One fan commented: ”It’s a crime that they aren’t there.”

Back in January, rumours swirled that David would be a guest star on the reboot after the actor posted a picture on Instagram with David Henrie, Selena Gomez and Maria Canals-Barrera. He captioned it: “The Russos coming back.”

However, it seems like those hopes may be dashed after neither David nor Jennifer turned up to the premiere.

And it looks like Dan’s decision to bring attention to the missing cast didn’t sit well with everyone. Just 10 hours after his tweet, Dan revealed to all his followers that David Henrie had silently blocked him on X/Twitter.

In a TikTok video, Dan jokingly captioned the post: "We pretended to be best friends for years. How could you do this to me??"

David hasn’t explained why he blocked Dan but it's possible that it's linked to his comments about David and Jennifer.

As for Dan, he's only ever wished the best for the reboot. In an interview with TMZ, he said: "I hope that it doesn't suck. I really hope that this new show captures the amazing, just magical -- no pun intended -- years that we had together creating this show... There's so much potential in this, and I'm just so excited."

Why won’t Dan Benson be in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

When the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was first announced, Dan Benson told TMZ that he was not anticipating to be invited to star in the show given that he now works in adult entertainment.

Dan said: "I think it's super exciting that the fans get to kind of relive their childhood again, and the old characters that they used to love watching are coming back. I loved the premise and the new idea that they're doing for the show.

The other side of me is very sad because I know for a fact that I will definitely not be a part of it. That's all on me. I totally get it. I made choices... I put the chance of bringing back the character that I played away when I decided to go along this path of being an adult content creator. I get it."

Dan Benson starred as Zeke in Wizards of Waverly Place
Dan Benson starred as Zeke in Wizards of Waverly Place. Picture: Getty

Dan currently earns a living as a full-time OnlyFans content creator. Expanding further on how he feels about the reboot, he said: "I'm super happy, and also just like, 'Dang it.' It's a mix of emotions for me right now. Do I think that by me doing porn made it so they can't bring my character back? Yes. The short answer is yes."

He continued: "I think that I put them in a situation where they don't have a choice. They can't reasonably bring back my character without bringing back all of the weight that my personal choices have [caused]... It's crazy to be an adult content creator, and it's crazier to do it so publicly and to be a former child actor from a Disney Channel show."

