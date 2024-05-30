Selena Gomez Says She Planned To Adopt A Baby If She Was Still Single At 35

Selena Gomez Says She Planned To Adopt A Baby If She Was Still Single At 35. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez previously revealed that it's unlikely that she will ever be able to get pregnant due to medication she takes for her bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez has revealed that she had plans to adopt a child as a single parent if she didn't fall in love by the age of 35.

In 2022, Selena opened up about her bipolar disorder and explained that the medication she takes makes it unlikely that she will ever be able to carry her own children. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Selena said: "That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life." She then added that she wants to have children regardless: "However, I’m meant to have them, I will."

Now, Selena, who is 31, has explained that she intended to adopt children alone before she started dating Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game. Picture: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Talking to Time about her time being single and her adoption hopes, Selena said: "I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone. Then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."

As fans will know, Selena is not single anymore. She started publicly dating producer Benny Blanco in June 2023 and Benny has since told Howard Stern that he wants to marry Selena and have children with her. Benny said: "That’s my next goal, to check the box [of becoming a parent.]"

Reacting to Benny's comments, Selena told Time: "He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it."

Selena also addressed the trolling that Benny's experienced for dating her. She said: "I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive."

Selena ended by saying: "I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon."

