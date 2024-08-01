Selena Gomez Claps Back At Fan Who Says The "Old Her" Wouldn't Date Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Fan Who Says The "Old Her" Wouldn't Date Benny Blanco. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, @selenagomez via Instagram

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have now been publicly dating each other for over seven months.

Selena Gomez has responded to a fan who claimed that the "old" her would have never dated Benny Blanco in a viral video.

In December 2023, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed that they were dating each other. After working together on multiple hit songs in the past ('Same Old Love', 'Kill 'Em With Kindness', 'Single Soon'), the two stars went public with their relationship. Since then, the couple have posted TikToks together and gushed about their romance in multiple interviews.

However, the two stars have also been subject to a lot of trolling over their relationship and now Selena has clapped back.

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco play Who’s Most Likely To

Back in June, a fan posted a paparazzi video of Selena from 2015 on TikTok with the caption: "she would never date benny blanco". They also soundtracked the video with 'Company' by Justin Bieber and wrote: "I know and so do you that at the time she would have never gotten engaged to Benny, she was in her IT GIRL era".

The TikTok video has since gone viral with over 13.4 million views and 1.9 million likes. However, Selena and Benny's fans have rushed to the comments to defend them. One fan wrote: "I think people forget that Benny Blanco is literally Benny Blanco?" Another wrote: "Benny treats her like a queen..."

Selena has since noticed the video herself and shut things down with a very real comment of her own. She wrote: "Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol".

Selena previously called out her fans for writing mean things about her relationship with Benny in a Time profile. She said: "I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him."

Selena ended by saying: "I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon."

A reminder that people change and grow with time and their relationships aren't yours to dictate. Here's to Selena finding happiness in her 30s!

