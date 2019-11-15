Selena Gomez Defends Taylor Swift & Calls Out 'Greed, Manipulation & Power' In Emotional Instagram Post

Selena Gomez defends Taylor Swift during music ownership feud. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @selenagomez

Selena Gomez has posted an emotional statement about her best friend, Taylor Swift, and slammed the 'greedy' decision to prevent the singer playing her own music.

Selena Gomez has posted a lengthy and heartfelt statement in support of Taylor Swift, responding to the 'Lover's' post that has pretty much broken the internet about being prevented from playing her own music and calling it 'greedy.'

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer posted to her 161 million Instagram followers: "My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don't mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion."

"It's greed, manipulation and power. There is no heart or though of anyone elses. No respect the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom. You've robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world."

"I have known Taylor for 13 years. She is the most dedicated, fearless, feisty and strongest woman I've ever known. People can say bitch but what I'm saying to you is that's called a woman with true identity and strength who takes no sh*t. I listed to Fearless before it came out and I just remember us jumping on a bed and she was just sparkling. So proud of her diary being rad by the whole world."

Selena Gomez posts statement regarding Taylor Swift's music feud. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

"Nervous of people not liking it… but that became one of the biggest records- an album that saved so many young wom[e]n who felt alone. Have a broken heart. Who were healing. Those who felt invisible. Give a voice to those who didn't know that they had one all along. Believing in dreams again. I continued to see how she has constantly challenged herself to create a beautiful life that belong[s] to just her."

"So I can tell you first hand the MOST important thing to Taylor if her family, love, her fans and her MUSIC. I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation."

"See my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting. People grow from choices. Some will stay exactly the same. I just want a change of heart. I love you."

Selena is the latest star to join the #IStandWithTaylor bandwagon, joining the likes of Halsey, Gigi Hadid, James McVey, who have sided with Taylor after she posted a tweet captioned 'don't know what else to do' asking for support from fans and those in the industry to put pressure on the 'two men' who bought the rights to her music.

She is claiming they are now preventing her from 'performing her old music on television' as it would count as 're-recording' her music which she isn't allowed to do until November 2020.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

