Justin Bieber’s Drew House Clothing Line – Where To Buy It, How Much It Is & More

Here's everything you need to know about Justin Bieber's Drew clothing label. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about Justin’s new clothing line and how you can get your hands on some Drew merch.

If you’re a true Justin Bieber fan, you’ll know that the clothing he’s been wearing lately has mostly been from his Drew House clothing line – but how can we mere mortals cop some of that?

Well, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Justin’s new fashion label.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Gets Stopped By Police Over ‘Security Tag’ On His Off-White Trainers

Why is it called Drew House?

Drew is Justin Bieber’s middle name, which is why he decided to call his label Drew House.

Where can you buy Drew clothing?

At the moment, the only place you can buy Justin’s clothing is at thehouseofdrew.com, but good luck getting your hands on any – the current season is already all sold out.

Your best bet is to sign up to their mailing list for details on when the next drop is going to arrive, then it’s fastest fingers first!

How much is Drew clothing?

The line starts from around £22 for a trucker cap or beanie as sported by Justin himself, t-shirts will cost from £38-£53, hoodies and tracksuit bottoms are £84-£115, while a corduroy shirt or trousers will set you back £115 each.

Another thing to consider, as the line will be shipped from the USA, is that UK buyers will likely be charged customs fees on top of international shipping, which will add to the total cost of your merch.

Which celebs have been wearing Drew clothing?

At the moment, it’s mostly Justin and his wife Hailey Baldwin

Is Drew clothing male or female?

All of the items in Drew House are designed to be unisex and have an oversized, slouchy look.

> Grab Our App To Get The Latest News And Gossip From Justin Bieber