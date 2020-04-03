Drake’s House: Inside The ‘Toosie Slide’ Rapper’s $100m Mansion Where He Filmed Viral TikTok Dance

Drake moved into his mansion in 2019. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

Drake is currently self-isolating in his Toronto mansion, where he also recently shot the music video for his TikTok bop ‘Toosie Slide’.

Drake just dropped another banger called ‘Toosie Slide’ and it’s already going viral on TikTok.

If you haven’t already picked up the moves in the music video, it’s probably because you got distracted and spent the whole time envying the jaw-dropping mansion the Canadian rapper lives in.

The ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker bought the Toronto property in 2019 and it’s valued at a whopping $100m (£80m).

The 50,00-square foot mansion is reportedly surrounded by 20-foot trees for security measures and at this point, we’re not even surprised!

Drake's open-plan kitchen and dining room is beyond desirable. Picture: YouTube

Drake has an impressive piano in a room by itself. Picture: YouTube

Drake flaunted all of his music awards. Picture: YouTube

He set fireworks off in the 'Toosie Slide' video. Picture: YouTube

Fans were finally glad to see a tour inside Drake’s home after he's only shown glimpses previously on Instagram, with a snap of his stunning hallway filled with balloons for his son Adonis’ first birthday.

Now taking us inside his luxurious home for the first time, we are blessed with an MTV Cribs-style tour, showing us everything from the marble flooring to his extravagant indoor pool.

He has an open-plan set-up, with numerous sitting rooms and long dining tables, which we’re sure has hosted some seriously famous faces so far.

One thing fans were quick to spot was his awards room, which pretty much looked like his own museum, filled with glass cases showing off all of his awards - spoiler: there’s A LOT.

Drake honoured Kobe Bryant in his mansion. Picture: YouTube

He showed off his album artwork in his lounge. Picture: YouTube

The rapper has an indoor pool. Picture: YouTube

He also had an office which paid tribute to the late NBA basketball player, Kobe Bryant, with his jerseys laid out on his desk.

The rapper also boasted a huge piano, where we can definitely picture him getting in his feels and penning up his tracks.

One of the coolest parts of the tour was a lounge room, with dim blue lighting, as it had a huge framed portrait of his album artwork for his 2013 record, ‘Nothing Was The Same’.

Drake ended the ‘Toosie Slide’ video by pressing a button on a remote and setting off fireworks in his impressive garden and all we can say is if we were quarantining there, we’d never leave!

