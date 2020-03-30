Drake Shares First Picture Of Son Adonis On Instagram: 'I Miss My Beautiful Family'

Drake shared the first photos of his son on Instagram. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Drake surprised fans on Instagram by sharing photos of his son for the first time.

Drake became a dad in 2017 months after adult film star Sophie Brussaux fell pregnant with his child during a short period of dating the rapper – something the star kept out of the spotlight for quite some time.

The ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker has spoken openly in the past about not initially knowing whether Adonis was really his son, but a DNA test later confirmed the news.

And on Monday the 33-year-old shared Adonis with his huge fanbase for the first time, posting a series of photos of the tot, his mother, and the rest of his family on Instagram.

Alongside the snaps, Drake shared a message to his fans reminding them “you’re never alone” and revealing how much he misses his “beautiful family”.

Saying he can’t wait to reunite with them all, the four-time Grammy Award winner wrote an inspiring note to his 64.5million followers to provide some positivity amid the coronavirus crisis.

He wrote: “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”

Drake encouraged his fans to “shift awareness into something good”, and assured “laughter is the best medicine” while tears can “also be a powerful release”.

Drake kept the news of his son out of the spotlight for the first year. Picture: Getty

He continued: “Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up.”

The dad-of-one finished his note with: “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Addressing how it felt to learn he would be a father in 2018 song 'March 14', Drake sings: “She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine… Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time… And all it took was one time… S**t we only met two times, two times.”

Speaking about why he kept Adonis out of the limelight for so long, Drake said to Rap Radar last year: "To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not."

He added: "So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t."

The rapper opened up about becoming a father on album ‘Scorpion’ in 2018, with many of his tracks referencing becoming a parent including ‘Emotionless’ where he raps: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world, I was hiding’ the world from my kid”.

