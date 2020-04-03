Drake’s New Song 'Toosie Slide’: How To Do The TikTok Viral Dance & What Are The Lyrics?

Drake's latest bop is popping off on TikTok. Picture: PA

Drake dropped a new bop called ’Toosie Slide’ and the moves in the video are set to be the next TikTok trend, but how do you do the routine? And what are the lyrics to the song?

Drake has released a new track in quarantine and we’re about to hear it everywhere!

The Canadian rapper's new bop is called 'Toosie Slide’ and fans are convinced that it’s set to take over the TikTok world with its easy-to-do moves.

But how do you do the 'Toosie Slide’ dance? What are the lyrics and is the song on TikTok yet? Here’s what we know…

How do you do the 'Toosie Slide’ dance? Lyrics Explained

It’s pretty simple as Drake talks you through the whole routine in his lyrics.

He sings:

“It go right foot up, left foot slide,

“Left foot up, right food slide.”

It’s just as easy as that!

Is 'Toosie Slide’ on TikTok?

The track hasn’t hit TikTok yet as it was only dropped at midnight on April 3, but we’re sure it won’t be long until it’s added.

However, it hasn’t stopped anyone from trying out the new moves, as many users have done the dance with 'Toosie Slide’ playing in the background instead - Drake would be proud of the improvisation!

Why is it called the 'Toosie Slide’?

It all started when Drake was set to have four 20-year-old dancers in the music video for the track - Toosie, Hiii Key, Ayo & Teo - who are also all producers and artists.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it meant that the boys had to quarantine instead of being able to get to a location for the shoot.

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper ended up texting one of the dancers, Toosie, asking him if he could come up with a routine, and they all filmed themselves doing the slide and sent it back.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Toosie said: "So [Drake] sends the record. It was just an idea at the time. It was just the hook and a verse. I came up with this dance.

"[Drake said,] ‘What you think? You think you can come up with a dance for this song that I made?’ So I sit down, listen to it. Luckily, I’m at Ayo and Teo’s house with Hii Key and all of us.

"We all chilling. We came up with it pretty fast. We just all pieced it together. We all contributed.”

Toosie then uploaded the dance on TikTok a few days before the song’s release, and people are now using it for inspiration for their routines.

