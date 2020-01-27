GRAMMYs 2020: Artists Pay Tribute To Basketball Icon Kobe Bryant Following Tragic Death

Stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at the GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

The GRAMMYs as a whole paid tribute to one L.A's most loved sporting heroes Kobe Bryant after he passed away in a helicopter crash earlier in the day.

The GRAMMYs opened with a touching tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant after it was announced that the 41 year old icon had died in a tragic helicopter crash.

Throughout the night, performers and award winners were quick to acknowledge the L.A hero, especially with the ceremony taking place in none other but the home of the L.A Lakers, the Staples Center.

Kobe Bryant's LA Lakers jerseys were lit all night during the GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

Opening the show with her belter of a song 'Cuz I Love You', Lizzo declared 'Tonight is for you Kobe' before delivering an epic performances.

Host Alicia Keys followed the same sentiment with an a-capella version of 'So Hard To Say Goodbye' with 90s favourites Boyz II Men as well as DJ Khaled placing a Bryant jersey on stage during his performance.

When asked on the red carpet about Kobe, five-time GRAMMY award winner Billie Eilish admitted, 'I genuinely thought it wasn't real - I was in the green room... and I was like, 'Oh that has to be fake''.

Alicia Keys addressed Kobe's death in her opening monologue...

"Here we are together on music's biggest night, celebrating our artists that do it best, but, to be honest with you we're all feeling crazy sadness right now, because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero."

Remembering Kobe Bryant tonight while we honor music in the house that he built. Thank you @aliciakeys and @BoyzIIMen for the tribute. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lKlml9gF8H — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

She continued, "Right now, Kobe and his family and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirits, in our hearts, in our prayers, they're in this building - I would like everybody to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families."

She also added, "I know how much Kobe loved music, so we got to make this a celebration in his honour."

