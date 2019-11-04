Ariana Grande Reflects On 'Emotional & Wild Year' In Heartfelt Post, 12 Months After Dropping ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana Grande has been reflecting on life after releasing the hit song. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ariana Grande has thanked her friends and fans in an emotional post about her life after releasing 'Thank U, Next'.

Ariana Grande has celebrated the one-year anniversary of ‘Thank U, Next’ by thanking her friends and fans in an emotional post.

The singer, who is currently on her Sweetener tour, took a look back at her life following the release of her hit break-up song, writing in a string of tweets: “Happy birthday ‘thank u, next’.

Ariana Grande's Officially Won Halloween With Her Terrifying 'Eye Of The Beholder' Costume

“I can’t believe I’ve spent more time alone this year than I have in my life, I can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist I’ve had, how many times I’ve sung this song, how much I’ve learned and healed, how much I still have to learn and heal.”

She continued: “It’s been one hell of a productive, emotional, wild and yet… happy! Year. Thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration… and to my friend who have held me together on the road and at home. I’m sure they’re just as exhausted lmao."

The 26-year-old hitmaker has been busy with her music this year after executive producing the album for the Charlie’s Angels reboot and featuring on a whopping five songs, including hits like ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, and ‘Bad To You’ with Normani and Nicki Minaj.

happy birthday ‘thank u, next’.

i can’t believe i’ve spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist i’ve had, how many times i’ve sung this song, how much i’ve learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2019

Ending off her heartfelt messages, she wrote: “Update: I still don’t know sh*t ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which I’ve learned is… actually… more than enough!”

“Anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but… my heart feels good. Even though everything is up in the air / I still have a million questions… I’ve accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. I guess. Love u.”

It goes without saying that Ari’s fandom were in full support, with one tweeting: “A historic making, show stopping, spectacular, brilliant and ICONIC song! What a moment we’ll never forget.”

“An ANTHEM that still sounds better with each listen. So proud of you and everything you have achieved this past year,” another added.

Ari released a fragrance named after the hit and she shared unseen clips from the 'Thank U, Next' music video, in the promo for her perfume.

Following the same Mean Girls and Clueless inspired theme from the original song, the ad began with some of Ari's famous friends sharing rumours they heard about the perfume, with Victoria Monet telling the camera: “We heard how she went to space to find the best pears for her little fragrance.”

At the time of the record's original release, she shared a post which read: "With 'thank u, next' Ariana Grande has the GLOBAL (8.19M) and US (4.19M) Spotify record for biggest single day for a female artist in Spotify history."

We couldn't be more proud of the pop princess!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News