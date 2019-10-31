Ariana Grande's Officially Won Halloween With Her Terrifying 'Eye Of The Beholder' Costume

Ariana Grande's pulled out all the stops for this year's Halloween, paying homage to fantasy horror series, Twilight Zone, and she's barely recognisable!

Ariana Grande has gone all out for Halloween 2019, dressing up in a full face of prosthetics to pay homage to black and white science fiction series, Twilight Zone, specifically their episode, Eye Of The Beholder, and we think the singer may have won best costume of the year?

Having teased what was to come on her Instagram over the past few days, the 26-year-old finally debuted the terrifying look, keeping to the black and white style of the 1950s series, holding a cigarette (copying the video, chill guys she isn't revealing her habit to the world) in what is a seriously unnerving look.

The episode Ari has dressed up as sees a woman wake up from facial surgery after doctors try to fix her 'hideous disfigurement', but she is in fact beautiful, and their own faces are revealed to be, well, exactly like Ari's is!

She's inspired plenty of people's costumes herself this year- after her music video with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray dropped for 'Don't Call Me Angel', with each singer rocking a different winged look, but she's decided to keep it seriously spooky this year, and we're loving it.

Kourtney Kardashian famously dressed up as the 'Sweetener' singer in 2018, nailing the waist length ponytail and knee high boots, but Ari is upping the stakes even more!

Ari has gone decidedly scarier for 2019, having previously dressed up as a black cat, a leopard, and with Mac Miller as the Zoolander baddies, Mugatu and Katinka back in 2017.

We hope the star's commitment to horror can inspire others to take the Halloween theme slightly more literally this year!

