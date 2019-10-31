Ariana Grande's Officially Won Halloween With Her Terrifying 'Eye Of The Beholder' Costume

31 October 2019, 10:55 | Updated: 31 October 2019, 11:43

Ariana Grande goes out all for Halloween
Ariana Grande goes out all for Halloween. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande/ YouTube Eye of the beholder

Ariana Grande's pulled out all the stops for this year's Halloween, paying homage to fantasy horror series, Twilight Zone, and she's barely recognisable!

Ariana Grande has gone all out for Halloween 2019, dressing up in a full face of prosthetics to pay homage to black and white science fiction series, Twilight Zone, specifically their episode, Eye Of The Beholder, and we think the singer may have won best costume of the year?

Ariana Grande Fans Are Planning To Dress Like The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Singer For Halloween

Having teased what was to come on her Instagram over the past few days, the 26-year-old finally debuted the terrifying look, keeping to the black and white style of the 1950s series, holding a cigarette (copying the video, chill guys she isn't revealing her habit to the world) in what is a seriously unnerving look.

The episode Ari has dressed up as sees a woman wake up from facial surgery after doctors try to fix her 'hideous disfigurement', but she is in fact beautiful, and their own faces are revealed to be, well, exactly like Ari's is!

View this post on Instagram

eye of the beholder 👁 🖤

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

She's inspired plenty of people's costumes herself this year- after her music video with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray dropped for 'Don't Call Me Angel', with each singer rocking a different winged look, but she's decided to keep it seriously spooky this year, and we're loving it.

Kourtney Kardashian famously dressed up as the 'Sweetener' singer in 2018, nailing the waist length ponytail and knee high boots, but Ari is upping the stakes even more!

Ari has gone decidedly scarier for 2019, having previously dressed up as a black cat, a leopard, and with Mac Miller as the Zoolander baddies, Mugatu and Katinka back in 2017.

We hope the star's commitment to horror can inspire others to take the Halloween theme slightly more literally this year!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande fans are planning to recreate her iconic looks

Ariana Grande Fans Are Planning To Dress Like The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Singer For Halloween
Lizzo 'to release' Ariana Grande remix of 'Good As Hell'

Lizzo & Ariana Grande Drop New 'Good As Hell' Remix

Kylie Jenner's singing has been heavily meme'd

Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' Explained As She Sets TikTok Record

News

Ariana Grande tells fans she's started working toward another album

Ariana Grande Tells Fans She's Working On A Live Album During Sweetener Tour
Ariana Grande fans planned a surprise for the singer during final UK Sweetener show

Fans Surprise Ariana Grande With Pride Flags On Final Night Of UK Sweetener Shows
Victoria Monet and Ariana Grande are best friends

Victoria Monet: Who Is Ariana Grande’s Best Friend, How Old Is She And Is The 'Monopoly' Singer Bisexual?

Hot On Capital

Stranger Things fans are recreating the show's iconic looks

Stranger Things Fans Are Dressing As Their Favourite Characters For Halloween And The Costumes Are Amazing

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a special playlist

Shawn Mendes Reveals He And Camila Cabello Have A Secret Playlist

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift talks of misogyny about her songwriting of exes

Taylor Swift Says Misogyny Tried To Discredit Her Songwriting As A 'Trick' Instead Of Talent

Taylor Swift

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams have split

Jourdan Riane And Danny Williams Split: Love Island Star Issues Statement Following Claims He 'Flirted With Other Girls'

TV & Film

Louis Tomlinson recorded One Direction's last show together on a time-lapse video

The Heartfelt Way Louis Tomlinson Captured One Direction’s Last Backstage Moments Together

Louis Tomlinson

A look at the Kardashian sisters' Halloween costumes

Kardashian Halloween Costumes 2019: All Their Killer Looks From Kim And Kourtney To Kylie And Stormi

News