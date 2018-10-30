Ariana Grande Fans Are Dressing Up As The ‘God Is A Woman’ Singer For Halloween

30 October 2018, 17:06 | Updated: 30 October 2018, 17:20

These Ariana Grande fans just won Halloween
These Ariana Grande fans just won Halloween. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande is the queen of iconic looks.

So it’s no surprise her fans are using Halloween as the perfect excuse to dress up as the ‘God Is A Woman’ singer.

The 25-year-old has even been sharing snaps of her favourite efforts on Instagram and we can’t believe how good they are.

Some fans have decided to recreate looks from the 'Dangerous Woman' era, with bunny ears and all, while others have opted for ones inspired by 2018's 'Sweetener'.

One girl recreated a recent pap shot of Ari licking a lollypop while looking at her former boo Pete Davidson, and she got it spot on!

Ariana Grande costume
Ariana Grande costume. Picture: instagram

They all look so good!

*Returns scary witch costume*

