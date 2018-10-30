Ariana Grande Fans Are Dressing Up As The ‘God Is A Woman’ Singer For Halloween

These Ariana Grande fans just won Halloween. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande is the queen of iconic looks.

So it’s no surprise her fans are using Halloween as the perfect excuse to dress up as the ‘God Is A Woman’ singer.

The 25-year-old has even been sharing snaps of her favourite efforts on Instagram and we can’t believe how good they are.

Can You Correctly Fill In The Blanks In These Ariana Grande Lyrics?

We are all dangerous women 🖤🕸 happy early Halloween @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/iA26Sc8j2N — aranza 🎃 (@damnitflores) October 28, 2018

Some fans have decided to recreate looks from the 'Dangerous Woman' era, with bunny ears and all, while others have opted for ones inspired by 2018's 'Sweetener'.

i knew it Johanis gonna be Ariana Grande for Halloween. dang gurl u slaaayyyyy 😍 @jyrhighness pic.twitter.com/QFs6x8LVEz — lunæ 🌙 (@oohxnana) October 30, 2018

i think WE’RE ALL @ArianaGrande in God is a woman for Halloween 🚺 pic.twitter.com/KzcwaqRR9K — marisa (@protectmeariana) October 30, 2018

One girl recreated a recent pap shot of Ari licking a lollypop while looking at her former boo Pete Davidson, and she got it spot on!

Ariana Grande costume. Picture: instagram

They all look so good!

*Returns scary witch costume*