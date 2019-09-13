Is Miley Cyrus 'Aiming' 'Don't Call Me Angel' Lyrics At Liam Hemsworth, Who Always Called Her Angel?

Miley Cyrus fans think she's aiming 'angel' lyrics to Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram @liamhemsworth/ YouTube Ariana Grande

Fans have pointed out Miley's lyrics have particular meaning as Liam Hemsworth used to call her 'angel' throughout their relationship.

Miley Cyrus's track with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey 'Don't Call Me Angel' has finally dropped, and fans are pointing out the lyrics to the song have a huge amount of meaning as Liam Hemsworth used to refer to Miley as 'angel' throughout their on/off ten year relationship.

All The Times Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Proved They Have The Sweetest Friendship

A fan pointed out the countless times he has posted photos of the 'Mother's Daughter' singer to his Instagram and referred to her and his 'angel', writing on Twitter, "Miley and Liam separated because he calls her angel all the damn time."

Miley and Liam separated because he calls her angel all the damn time #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/GwlbWWqxft — 🌼 (@pressingsend) September 13, 2019

The track, released for the upcoming reboot of Charlie's Angels, sees Miley sing lyrics which include, "Don't call me angel when I'm a mess/ Don't call me angel when I get undressed/ You know I, I don't like that, boy" as she pretty much beats up a guy that looks just a little bit like her Aussie ex.

The 26-year-old dons a huge pair of black wings and looks pretty badass throughout the video, in stark contrast to the 'little angel' she was once called by Liam.

Liam Hemsworth used to call Miley Cyrus his "little angel". OMG #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/tpw2DkMe95 — Léo Castro (@scastroleo) September 13, 2019

The couple officially called it quits in August, with Liam filing for divorce, and Miley moving on with Caitlynn Carter, and although neither have confirmed a reason for the ending of their 9 month marriage, Miley's emotional track 'Slide Away' touched on his rumoured partying.

Although Miley has notoriously been the party animal through the years, she hinted she's 'not who she used to be' and no longer wants the 'whiskey and pills' lifestyle the 29-year-old continued with.

However, it wasn't only Liam calling Miley his angel, as fans have also dug up examples of the singer calling Liam 'an angel beyond angels.'

Miley Cyrus comments on Liam Hemsworth's post promoting #YoungerNow: "You are an angel beyond angels!" pic.twitter.com/s2VTEJLtk4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 29, 2017

The tune has been certified a bop by fans everywhere, who have high hopes it will make it to number 1, and are excited to see three of the biggest names in pop coming together for a seriously fierce song and video.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News