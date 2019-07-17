Ariana Grande Gift & Note To Miley Cyrus Prove They Have The Sweetest Friendship

Ariana Grande gifts Miley Cyrus flowers & an adorable note. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @MileyCyrus

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are BFFs and the 'In My Head' singer's latest gift to Miley just proved that.

Ariana Grande has melted all of our hearts by posting fellow superstar and good friend Miley Cyrus a bunch of flowers and heartwarming note, with the 'Mother's Daughter' singer posting on her Instagram page so we can all enjoy their cute moment.

The pair, who have been good friends and huge supporters of each other for years, have most recently been working along with Lana Del Ray on a track (and music video) for the Charlie's Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart and directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Along with a bunch of white roses, Ari sent a handwritten note to the 'Wrecking Ball' singer that reads: "I love you so much. Da baddest angel in the world. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Ari."

Ariana Grande writes Miley Cyrus a note that reads 'I love you so much'. Picture: Instagram @MileyCyrus

Miley proved herself an incredible friend when supporting Ariana on stage during the One Love Manchester concert back in 2017.

The pair put their world class vocals to good use for a duet of 'Don't Dream It's Over' in a touching performance which showed everyone how close they are to each other.

Despite fans' requests, the pair haven't collaborated until this point and with Lana Del Ray in tow, it's promising to be a pretty iconic track that people can't wait to hear.

In other fabulous news, Ari finally received her Grammy in the post and uploaded a truly iconic snap with her trophy for 'Best Pop Vocal Album of 2019' which we can't stop looking at.

