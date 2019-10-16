Fans Surprise Ariana Grande With Pride Flags On Final Night Of UK Sweetener Shows

16 October 2019, 22:30 | Updated: 16 October 2019, 22:31

Ariana Grande fans planned a surprise for the singer during final UK Sweetener show
Ariana Grande fans planned a surprise for the singer during final UK Sweetener show. Picture: Getty Images

Arianators have planned something very special for the singer for her final night of Sweetener in the UK.

Ariana Grande is wrapping up the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour, returning to London for two final nights at the O2, and fans planned a seriously special surprise for the singer, organising online to hold up pride flags during her hits 'Break Free' and 'thank u, next'.

Ariana Grande Fans' Sweetener Advice: 'Don't Pull Her, Put Your Phone Down & The Merch Stand Is A Frenzy!'

Communicating through Twitter, fans decided to send Ari's tour off in true style, holding up the pride flag during one of her staple hits that's long been heralded by the LGBTQ community as anthem,'Break Free', and the show's closing song, 'thank u, next'.

It's just another example of how much Ari's fans love her, as well as how much initiative they have, with messages spreading, saying:

"If ur going to the closing night of the europe leg (london 16th oct), we’re arranging a lil sumn during break free & thank u, next to celebrate ourselves and others with ariana. if you can, bring a pride flag and dance with it. rt to spread the word, let’s make this special."

Fans bought packs of pride flags to hand out around the standing zone of the O2, to hang out to those that didn't have one, ready for when she performs the tracks.

Ariana and her dance crew have used the pride flag throughout the tour, with the rainbow decorating the backdrop of her set during her August London shows, and dancing with them on stage during certain numbers, so it's a fitting message for the fans to be sending!

One fan told us: "I think Ari's interactions at shows and online is amazing, she truly heals everyone and the atmosphere is incredible."

"She's so brave continuing touring and I know from MCR everyone is going back and making positive memories because of her."

"For the last show everyone in pit or on floor is bringing pride flags for break free!"

