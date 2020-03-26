Demi Lovato Reportedly Dating Actor Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato has reportedly found love again. Picture: PA

Demi Lovato is reportedly dating Max Ehrich.

Demi Lovato has found love with American soap star Max Ehrich.

According to E! the couple have been dating ‘for a few weeks’ and are even quarantining together! That’s when you know it’s real.

Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato Hint They 'Hooked Up' During Disney Days In Instagram Live

A source said: “Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now.

"They have been quarantining together at Demi's house and it's going really well."

Apparently, Max ‘doesn’t like to party’ and is a ‘good influnence’ on the ‘Anyone’ singer.

The source added: “Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party.

"He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined.

“It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads.

“They have spent a lot of time together, but I wouldn't say it's an exclusive relationship yet."

Fans of the singer may recognise Max, 28, as he had a supporting role as principal dancer in High School Musical 3: Senior Year. He was also a recurring guest star in Ugly Betty’s Season 3.

He is most known for his role in American soap opera The Young and the Restless where he plays the character Fenmore Baldwin.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Demi Lovato News