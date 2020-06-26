Demi Lovato Docuseries Coming To YouTube

Demi Lovato will bare all in the YouTube docuseries. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato has a new docuseries coming to YouTube.

Demi Lovato has a new docuseries on the way!

The four-part series will be a follow-up to her 2017 YouTube Originals documentary, Simply Complicated.

Demi Lovato Fans Happy To See Her Loved Up With Boyfriend Max Ehrich On Romantic Trip To Desert

Demi has been through a lot. Picture: instagram

It doesn’t have a title just yet, but fans can expect to see a glimpse of the singer’s personal and musical journey over the last three years.

Demi has been through a lot but has come out stronger than ever.

In 2018, she was rushed to hospital after suffering a drug overdose after being found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills home.

She then took some time out of the spotlight to focus on rehab and new music.

In 2020, she made an incredible comeback at the GRAMMYs, where she performed the haunting song 'Anyone'.

Demi revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 that she recorded the original vocals for the track just four days before she was rushed to hospital.

She said, looking back, she realises that the song lyrics were ‘a cry for help’.

"I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK. But clearly I wasn't," she said.

"I even listen back to it and I'm like, 'Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.'"

The performance was hailed as ‘powerful’ and ‘incredible’ and she’s since gone on to release new tracks, including ‘I’m Ready’ and ‘I Love Me’.

She’s also found love with American actor Max Ehrich and is happier than ever!

We can't wait to see a glimpse of the journey she's been on through her eyes.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!