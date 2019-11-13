Demi Lovato Goes Official With Model Boyfriend Austin Wilson On Instagram

13 November 2019, 10:34

Picture: Instagram @ddlovato

Demi Lovato's Instagram official with her boyfriend, LA based model Austin Wilson, so who is he and how did they meet?

Demi Lovato has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Austin Wilson, on Instagram, with both posting some loved up snaps to their social media accounts, referring to each other as 'my love', which, is pretty solid confirmation they're exclusive!

Austin, 25, is an LA based model with 42k Instagram followers- a figure which is rising by the hour now people know he's dating the former Disney star, with the black and white snap Demi posted of the pair already nearly having 1 million likes, with fans overjoyed to see the singer happy and in love.

It's unclear how the pair came to know each other, but they did both know Thomas Trussell, a model who recently died at the age of 30 from an overdose, with Austin posting a touching tribute to him when news of his passing broke.

He wrote: "RIP bro I love you so much. I’m so grateful for the times that we had while you were here. You are such a special soul. You had the biggest heart and made everyone feel like a million dollars. I know you’re looking down on us now."

Demi had recently been linked to US reality show Bachelorette star Mike Johnson, with the pair flirting online over the summer, with him teasing on an iHeartRadio podcast: "We’ve gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well… I’m getting to know her for her."

However, nothing ever blossomed from their short-lived flirtation, and Demi seems to have very much moved on with Austin.

The 'Sober' singer had also been involved with fashion designer Henry Levy in late 2018 and earlier this year, but the pair called it quits in March.

Demi has come a long way.

Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘A Fighter’ In First Big Interview Since Her Overdose & Talks About New Music

