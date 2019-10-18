Demi Lovato Fans Come To Her Defence As She Has Private Photos Hacked And Leaked On Snapchat

Demi Lovato has been targeted by hackers. Picture: instagram

Private photos of Demi Lovato have leaked online.

Demi Lovato has been hacked.

The 27-year-old, who recently broke off her romance with Mike Johnson, was targeted by hackers who posted intimate photos they found on her Snapchat account.

It’s unclear how long the photographs were up before Demi’s team regained control of her account and removed them.

Fans of the singer have now rallied around her on Twitter and hit out at anybody who has attempted to circulate the images.

One wrote: “Demi nearly died of an overdose just a year ago and has been mocked and brought down by the gp since. now her nudes leaked and y’all are laughing and sharing. ik she’s said stupid stuff in the past but give the girl a break... #DemiLovato.”

Another added: “It’s honestly disgusting that people decide to hack someone and leak their nude photos, some humans are so damn disrespectful and really disgusting. your opinion on her doesn’t matter, demi lovato doesn’t deserve it, no one does.”

i know demi’s had her problematic moments but she’s been in a really dark place and for someone to go and leak her nudes despite knowing how much she’s gonna be affected mentally is so disgusting and inconsiderate — r (@tellysclassic) October 17, 2019

someone’s hacked Demi’s snapchat and posted her nudes nah that’s so disrespectful — r (@tellysclassic) October 17, 2019

Omg someone is leaking Demi lovato nudes, tf nobody deserves that — Austin 🧜🏻‍♂️ (@iamaustinxx) October 17, 2019

“Leaking celebrity nudes is literally so classless and disrespectful. I’m tired of this s**t. Demi Lovato doesn’t deserve this at all!!!!!,” wrote another.

It’s not the time Demi has had intimate photos leaked online.

In 2014, images of her in bed with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama reportedly appeared on Reddit and 4chan.

She is yet to comment on the situation.

