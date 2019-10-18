Demi Lovato Fans Come To Her Defence As She Has Private Photos Hacked And Leaked On Snapchat

18 October 2019, 11:09

Demi Lovato has been targeted by hackers.
Demi Lovato has been targeted by hackers. Picture: instagram

Private photos of Demi Lovato have leaked online.

Demi Lovato has been hacked.

The 27-year-old, who recently broke off her romance with Mike Johnson, was targeted by hackers who posted intimate photos they found on her Snapchat account.

Demi Lovato Channels Billie Eilish As She Shows Off Slime Green Hair

It’s unclear how long the photographs were up before Demi’s team regained control of her account and removed them.

Fans of the singer have now rallied around her on Twitter and hit out at anybody who has attempted to circulate the images.

One wrote: “Demi nearly died of an overdose just a year ago and has been mocked and brought down by the gp since. now her nudes leaked and y’all are laughing and sharing. ik she’s said stupid stuff in the past but give the girl a break... #DemiLovato.”

Another added: “It’s honestly disgusting that people decide to hack someone and leak their nude photos, some humans are so damn disrespectful and really disgusting. your opinion on her doesn’t matter, demi lovato doesn’t deserve it, no one does.”

“Leaking celebrity nudes is literally so classless and disrespectful. I’m tired of this s**t. Demi Lovato doesn’t deserve this at all!!!!!,” wrote another.

It’s not the time Demi has had intimate photos leaked online.

In 2014, images of her in bed with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama reportedly appeared on Reddit and 4chan.

She is yet to comment on the situation.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Demi Lovato News

See more Demi Lovato News

Demi Lovato apologised to those offended by her trip to Israel

Demi Lovato Apologises After Receiving Backlash Over Visiting Israel: ‘This Was Not A Political Stance’

Hot On Capital

Lady Gaga fell off the stage during her Las Vegas show

Lady Gaga Fell Dramatically Off The Stage Whilst Being Carried By A Fan

Lady Gaga

Kylie Jenner has branded Stormi a 'daddy's girl'.

'Daddy's Girl' Stormi Isn't Here For Kylie Jenner's 'Rise And Shine' Remix As She Demands Travis Scott's Music In 'Cute' Video

News

Fans' theory behind a funny tweet sent to Niall Horan.

Kylie Jenner's Fans Think She Sent Niall Horan 'Rise And Shine' Tweet From Burger King's Account
Little Mix have revealed the dates for their 2019 UK tour

Little Mix 2019 Tour: Set List, Dates And Who Is Supporting The Group?

Little Mix

Liam Payne's new album will be released in December

Liam Payne Album: 'LP1' Release Date, & Details On The One Direction Star’s Debut Album
Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

Little Mix Announce The Search: What Is The Talent Show And How Can You Apply?

Little Mix