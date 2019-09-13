Demi Lovato Channels Billie Eilish As She Shows Off Slime Green Hair

Slime green is the new black. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato has dip-dyed her hair green and we’re so here for it.

Demi Lovato has slime green hair!

She took to Instagram to show off her new look and fans praised her for 'channeling Billie Eilish'.

She said: “In case some of you forgot – yes! Green hair.”

She followed it up with another picture – this time of her matching nails.

She said: “Woke up sick yesterday. Can’t do anything today. But my nails match my hair so that’s cool.”

Demi Lovato debuts green hair. Picture: Instagram

The 27-year-old singer has been making an impact on social media recently, after posting an unedited cellulite picture, which inspired her fans to show off their natural bodies.

It looks like the ‘celluLIT’ picture isn’t the only photo that fans have been taking inspiration from, as Lovatics have taken to Twitter to show love to the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker's new hairstyle.

One fan said: “Omg reminds me of Camp Rock.”

Demi Lovato shows off green nails. Picture: Instagram

“Demi Lovato with green hair and @charli_xcx with red hair, will we have a Christmas collab coming?”, another tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Demi has gone green! She sported blue/green ombre hair throughout 2013-2014.

Is there anything she can’t pull off?!

