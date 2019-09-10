Demi Lovato’s Unedited Cellulite Photo Has Inspired Fans To Show Off Their Real Bodies

Demi is starting a body positivity movement. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato has inspired fans to embrace being natural and body positive.

Demi Lovato has caused a whirlwind on social media after posting her unedited ‘celluLIT’ photo recently, to inspire everyone to ‘love you too’.

Demi’s fans took to Instagram to share photos of themselves in bikinis being ‘real’.

Demi Lovato Faces 'Biggest Fear' & Posts Unedited Bikini Snap As She's 'Tired' Of Being Ashamed

One fan wrote: “Tbh i never thought i’d post these pics here. i never thought i’d be brave enough to share the second one anywhere. With Demi’s help, i started thinking differently abt how I looked.

"I’m so so proud of you @ddlovato.”

Another said: “Who I really am. Stretch marks and cellulite in that body that always held everything. Thank you for always inspiring me, I love you so much @ddlovato.”

Another fan posted: “Today I’m here to talk about confidence with my body. And tell you guys that demi is responsible for half of my confidence, she doesn’t know but in the last few weeks she helped me so much.

“This is me at the beach last week, i posted this picture on my personal ig but i felt afraid of what people would say about my body but who cares about it? It’s my body and i’m the only person that should say something about it. i have to love myself the way i’m trying to stop with the crazy diets and focus on what really matters: love myself.”

Demi’s unretouched photo has raked up over 9million likes since posting it last week, and received numerous comments of praise.

The singer captioned it, saying: "This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it's CELLULIT!!!! I'm just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it's the truth) so that others think I'm THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it's just not me. This is what I got.

"I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards. So, here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.

"Just so everyone's clear... I'm not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that's the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer has been open about her battle with an eating disorder since she was young, but wanted to take the time to celebrate body positivity.

Fellow stars such as Hailey Bieber and Bebe Rexha shared their support in the comments, as the 27-year-old responded saying she was ‘blown away by the love and support’.

She said: “Let’s be the change we want to see.”

