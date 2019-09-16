Are Demi Lovato And Mike Johnson Dating? A Timeline Of Their Budding Relationship

Demi Lovato has apparently sparked a new relationship with Mike Johnson. Picture: Getty / Mike Johnson/Instagram

Demi Lovato made it very clear from the start she was into The Bachelorette star Mike Johnson.

‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker Demi Lovato and The Bachelor In Paradise’s Mike Johnson began flirting back in July this summer, after the pop star made her feelings clear when she was watching the addictive dating show.

Demi flooded her Instagram Stories with mentions of Mike when no one accepted his rose on the TV show, and it seems her advances worked as he later responded to her comments.

The couple are now said to be “hanging out” and “getting to know each other”, but where did it all begin?

Here’s what we know about this new romance…

They’re ‘getting to know each other’ privately

Weeks after flirting with one another on social media, a source told People Demi and Mike are finally seeing each other.

The insider said they’ve been “having fun and getting to know each other… They’ve been talking for a bit and hanging out.”

Mike and Demi leave each other thirsty comments

When Demi posted an incredible, unfiltered bikini snap of herself she was flooded with praise from hundreds of fellow celebrities – and Mike was among them, leaving a very telling message.

He commented: “Look at me like that again, love yaself [sic],” alongside the smirk emoji and hands in the air.

Demi responded to his comment with the cheeky tongue-out emoji and kiss face – and if that's not a confirmation of romance then we don't know what is.

Mike Johnson loved Demi Lovato's unfiltered bikini snap. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Mike and Demi begin flirting

The fire started between this gorgeous couple way back in July 2019, when Mike caught Demi’s eye during his time on The Bachelorette.

During his final episode on The Bachelorette, Demi spent the evening posting snippets of him to her Instagram Stories – including one caption which said: “Mike I accept your rose.”

When he was eliminated from the show he tweeted: “Jus saying, my future wife though girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding.”

And Demi wasted no time in replying, commenting on a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram with: “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

Mike wouldn’t be the first The Bachelorette star to find happiness with an A-lister, after Gigi Hadid began dating Tyler Cameron earlier this year.

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland is also engaged to Wells Adams, who appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016.

