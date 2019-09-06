Demi Lovato Faces 'Biggest Fear' & Posts Unedited Bikini Snap As She's 'Tired' Of Being Ashamed

Demi Lovato posts unedited bikini snap, facing her 'biggest fear'. Picture: Instagram @ddlovato

Demi Lovato is 'celebrating cellulite', facing her biggest fear and posting an unedited bikini photo of herself to Instagram, admitting her past struggles with food and body image.

Demi Lovato has posted an unedited photo of herself in a bikini, admitting it is the first of the kind she's putting up on social media and is sick and tired of being ashamed of her body, much to the praise of her fans and fellow celebs.

Demi Lovato Squashes Feud Rumours With Taylor Swift After Showing Support On Instagram

Demi wrote to her 73 million followers, "This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me."

"So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day."

"I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer has been open with her battle with an eating disorder since she was a young child, and also explained the 'misery' she experienced depriving herself on 'some crazy diet sh**', celebrating her image and being 'proud to own a body that has fought through so much.'

Fans and fellow artists alike flooded the post with messages of support and love, from Bebe Rexha, to Hailey Bieber and Noah Cyrus, everyone is overjoyed to see Demi back in a happy and healthy place, especially as she's back in the studio working on, in her own words, 'an anthem'.

She then posted to her Instagram story, admitting she was 'shaking' as the post was such a difficult thing to do, telling fans she's 'blown away' by the love and support.

Demi Lovato was 'shaking' after posting an unedited Instagram snap. Picture: Instagram @DemiLovato

