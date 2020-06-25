Demi Lovato Praises ‘Indescribable’ Boyfriend Max Ehrich And Says She Feels ‘Unconditionally Loved & Accepted’ By Him

Demi has been dating Max since earlier this year. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato has praised her ‘indescribable’ boyfriend Max Ehrich and said she feels ‘unconditionally loved and accepted’ by him.

Demi Lovato has opened up about her relationship with Max Ehrich, and it sounds like she’s more in love than ever.

The ‘I’m Ready’ singer posted a lengthy message on Instagram to mark her boyfriend’s birthday, alongside some adorable snaps and praised him for being a ‘beautiful man’.

Demi Lovato Fans Happy To See Her Loved Up With Boyfriend Max Ehrich On Romantic Trip To Desert

Demi Lovato is happier than ever with her new boyfriend. Picture: instagram

Her post read: “BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick.

“Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝 We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a FUCK if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!

“I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

“You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.

“Here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich.

“P.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man…”

Max left a comment underneath the post, which read: “I love you infinitely baby.”

We seriously can’t cope with these two right now!

Demi and Max began dating earlier this year and ended up quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic. (That’s when you know it’s real!)

A source said at the time: A source said: “Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now.

"They have been quarantining together at Demi's house and it's going really well."

Apparently, Max ‘doesn’t like to party’ and is a ‘good influnence’ on the ‘Anyone’ singer.

The source added: “Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party.

"He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined.”

We’re so happy they’re so happy!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!