Demi Lovato’s ‘I Love Me’ Addresses Overdose And Ex Wilmer Valderrama's New Relationship In Empowering New Video

Demi Lovato had multiple Easter eggs in her 'I Love Me' music video. Picture: YouTube

Demi Lovato dropped the visuals for her new track ‘I Love Me’ where she passes by all the moments from her past in a seriously powerful video.

Demi Lovato has released her music video for ‘I Love Me’ and addressed chapters in her life that she’s moved on from.

The most hard-hitting reference in the visuals was when the ‘Anyone’ hitmaker acknowledged her overdose, which happened in 2018 at her home in Los Angeles.

Anne-Marie Praises Demi Lovato For New Song 'I Love Me' – Which She Helped Write

In the video, the 27-year-old hitmaker goes by crucial moments in her life and gives a nod to past versions of herself.

Near the end, she glances down at herself in a stretcher whilst being put into the back of an ambulance, to symbolise her relapse, two years ago.

Demi Lovato references her overdose in 'I Love Me' visuals. Picture: YouTube

Fans were quick to praise her for being 'strong' with one commenting: "When she touched that girl on the stretcher I had shivers. She’s comforting her, as if saying 'everything is gonna be alright’.

“But at the same time she’s saying goodbye to her. The new Demi is wiser, stronger, more aware of her feelings and her surroundings.”

Another Easter egg from the video addresses her relationship with her former beau, Wilmer Valderrama, who recently got engaged to model, Amanda Pacheo.

The clip sees a bride and groom run past Demi, to seemingly symbolise she’s moved on from her six-year-long romance.

Demi Lovato hinted at her former romance Wilmer Valderrama. Picture: YouTube

Demi Lovato dropped a Camp Rock Easter egg in her video. Picture: YouTube

One fan commented: "Omg Demi is gonna have a Wilmer and his fiance / a bride couple walk down the street as shes singing and walking, like to send the message shes cool w it cause she loves herself.

"From going from the tmylm music video to I Love Me theres so much growth, its crazy [sic].”

One of the other big references in the video was Demi acknowledging her Camp Rock era as she strolls past herself dressed as her character from the Disney movie, Mitchie Torres.

The 2008-dressed Demi had a mic in her hand and was chatting to her co-stars, the Jonas Brothers.

She also referenced the ‘Sucker’ singers a second time as she walked past a 2020 version of the stars, smiling at the stars.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News