Anne-Marie Praises Demi Lovato For New Song 'I Love Me' – Which She Helped Write

Anne-Marie was part of the mastermind team who wrote ‘I Love Me’, Demi Lovato’s new song.

Demi Lovato is releasing her comeback track, ‘I Love Me’, after making the announcement just two days before its release.

When Demi shared a snap from the music video on Instagram, Anne-Marie shared the same post to reveal she’d been involved in writing the new tune.

She wrote on Instagram: “So proud to have been a part of the making of this record. @oakestra @hijennwhatsup @seandouglas @ddlovato #iloveme can’t wait for you all to hear this out Friday!”

Anne-Marie at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

When Will Manning caught up with the ‘Birthday’ singer at The Global Awards 2020, he of course quizzed the 28-year-old about penning the tune and Anne-Marie is more than excited for its release.

She said: “I wrote that song last year with a couple of people and she just loved it, sang it straight away, recorded it. I didn’t know if it was going to be a single or not, but then I just heard about it on the grapevine and then she put a picture out and I was like, wahooo.”

Giving a clue as to what fans can expect from the tune, Anne-Marie added: “She sounds so amazing on it and I am so excited for her to comeback with a very powerful message in a song.”

Demi Lovato is releasing 'I Love Me'. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

In the meantime, Demi shared a clip from her new music video on Instagram, and it includes the lyrics: “Why do I compare myself to everyone? When I’ve always got my finger on the self destruct… I wonder when I love me is enough.”

Anne-Marie looked sensational on the blue carpet, wearing head-to-toe pink to continue the theme of her latest single ‘Birthday’ – which she also dyed her hair pastel pink for.

The star rocked a waistcoat with satin suit trousers and a pair of nude heels to the glitzy bash, teaming the look with dark pink eyeshadow.

