WATCH: Anne-Marie Gets Real On Loss, Love And The True Meaning Of Friendship

7 February 2020, 15:44 | Updated: 7 February 2020, 15:48

The 'Birthday' superstar took some time out to reflect on some of her favourite ever songs and it got very emotional, very quickly.

In the second ever episode of 'Reflections', Anne-Marie opens up about her favourite songs including one which reminds her of her late Nan.

With her new single 'Birthday' now available, we couldn't think of a better time to catch up with one our fave pop stars around!

WATCH: Selena Gomez Gets Deep About Being In Love On 'Reflections'

Anne-Marie relfects on her favourite songs
Anne-Marie relfects on her favourite songs. Picture: Capital

We left Anne-Marie in a room all on her own with four envelopes and in front of a vanity mirror. In the envelopes, Selena was asked the following:

- The first song you ever loved...

- A song that reminds you of where you’re from...

- A song that reminds you of being in love...

- A song you wish you’d have written…

- What do you see when you look in the mirror?

When asked what the first song she has ever loved was, Anne-Marie chose 'What A Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong.

She said, "Weirdly, the song that was played at my Nan's funeral, which is so strange to say as it was a very sad day, but I think that was the first time I truly thought this song was going to be with us forever."

