WATCH: Selena Gomez Gets Deep About Being In Love On 'Reflections'

The 'Rare' singer took some time out to reflect on some of her favourite ever songs and it got emotional.

This is the first ever episode of 'Reflections'. Selena Gomez's brand new album 'Rare' is finally here as well as the song of the same name and we couldn't be more excited for it.

This is Selena's first album in FIVE years and her third to date following the releases of 'Revival' and 'Stars Dance'.

Selena Gomez in 'Reflections'. Picture: Capital

We left Selena in a room all on her own with four envelopes and in front of a vanity mirror. In the envelopes, Selena was asked the following:

- The first song you ever loved...

- A song that reminds you of where you’re from...

- A song that reminds you of being in love...

- A song you wish you’d have written…

