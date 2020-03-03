Demi Lovato Announces New Single ‘I Love Me’ Is Coming

Demi Lovato will release her brand new single ‘I Love Me’ on Friday.

Demi Lovato has announced she has a brand new single on the way, titled ‘I Love Me’, and it’s dropping on Friday 6th March.

She took to Instagram to share the news alongside a picture of herself in a red leather jacket and matching lipstick (could this be the theme of her new era?).

She captioned it: “Couldn't keep it a secret any longer!!! My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday.”

Demi took a break from her music career after suffering a drug overdose in 2018.

She made a magnificent return to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards where she performed her deeply moving track ‘Anyone’.

Opening up about the performance in an interview with Andy Cohen on the Radio Andy SiriusXM Radio Show last month, she said: “Well that song, I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan.

She went on to say how the song ‘represented exactly what I was going through, the vulnerability’.

She added: “I also was really proud of the vocal and I thought, ‘I’ve never had a moment like this, you know, where I’ve sat down at a piano or that I’ve stood next to a piano and sang my heart out.

“I’ve never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, ‘you know, if I ever come back from this’ — because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know — and I thought, ‘if I ever come back from this, I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song.'”

When asked if there was ever a time when she didn’t think she would return to her singing career, she replied ‘absolutely’.

“I think as time goes on, I’ll be able to give more information or more details and things like that, but just in a general, it was a general thought,” she said.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how healthy I’d be when I left, it was a scary time in my life for sure.”

We’re so glad she’s feeling so much happier and healthier now and can’t wait to hear her new stuff!

