Demi Lovato Shares Tribute To Caroline Flack And Hits Out At Trolls: 'Please Remember Your Words Hold Power'

Demi urged fans to 'remember your words hold power'. Picture: PA

Demi Lovato has shared a tribute to Caroline Flack.

Demi Lovato has hit out at trolls who ’scrutinised’ and ‘harassed’ Caroline Flack.

Although she never met the former Love Island presenter, Demi said her death was ‘too sad and tragic’ and urged her followers to ‘remember your words hold power’.

Caroline Flack took her own life. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Caroline was found dead at her home on February 15th.

Demi wrote: “I never knew or met Caroline but her death is too sad and tragic. Please understand that celebrities are humans too. Whatever her reasoning for her death was, it couldn’t have helped to have been scrutinised and harassed daily by the media and people online.

“Please remember your words hold power. We see what you write about us.. good and bad.. please #BeKind.

“RIP Caroline Flack, I’m sorry you were in so much pain. I pray you find relief in your afterlife.”

Demi was rushed to hospital in 2018 after suffering a drug overdose.

A few weeks later, she took to Instagram to open up about her struggles with addiction.

She wrote: “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction.

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

Two years on, she’s feeling much healthier and happier and has returned to music after taking some much-needed time out.

"So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year," she wrote on social media on New Year's Day.

"I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones."

