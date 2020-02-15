Breaking News

Caroline Flack Dead: Love Island Host Found Dead At Her Flat In London

Caroline Flack was found dead at her home. Picture: ITV

Caroline Flack has been found dead at her flat in London.

Caroline Flack has died aged 40.

The Love Island presenter, who hosted the show for five years, was found dead at her home in London.

A family statement read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

The star was due to appear in court in March over allegations she assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline's last social media post was on Thursday, where she posted a series of pictures of herself with her dog, simply captioning the upload with a red heart emoji.

Just two days ago, her boyfriend left a comment of a heart on a video the TV star's friend posted of her rock climbing, despite a contact ban as part of Caroline's bail.

It is thought he deleted the comment as the pair are not permitted to have contact due to the 40-year-old presenter being on conditional bail for allegedly assaulting Lewis back in December.

Speaking after her last court appearance, she released a statement, writing: "Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today's court hearing... thank you for your continued support and love...

"It's going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I'm allowed to.”

She and Lewis Burton had been dating since last summer.

If you need someone to talk to, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

