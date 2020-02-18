Molly-Mae Hague Honours Caroline Flack By Donating All Profits From New PrettyLittleThing Collection To Mental Health Charity

Molly-Mae Hague and PrettyLittleThing are donating 100 per cent of their profits from the Love Island star’s latest edit to charity.

Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae Hague has had a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing since she left the villa last year with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

So following the news the show’s former host Caroline Flack had died on Saturday 15 February, the fashion blogger and the huge brand decided to cancel the celebrations of the launch of her latest edit and instead are donating 100 per cent of its profits to mental health charity MIND.

Caroline Flack Love Island Tribute: Iain Stirling Honours 'True Friend' In Opening Montage

MIND provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing mental health problems.

Taking to Instagram Stories after cancelling the launch party, Molly-Mae told her 3.7million followers: “Due to what’s happened over the past couple of days, we decided to cancel it. I definitely wasn’t in the mood myself to be celebrating, and out of respect to Caroline and her family we just feel like this was the right thing to do.

Molly-Mae Hague is donating profits from her new PLT collection to MIND charity. Picture: Molly-Mae-Hague/Instagram

“We’ve also decided to donate 100 per cent of the profits from this edit to MIND charity, which is an absolutely incredible mental health charity. I’m really happy we’re doing this and really grateful to PLT for allowing us to make this decision and donate the profits from this edit to MIND charity.”

Following the news of Caroline’s untimely death, many ex islanders shared heartbreaking tributes to the former Love Island presenter of five years.

Molly herself took to Instagram to share her thoughts, writing alongside a photo of her with the presenter last summer: "I’m utterly shocked and heartbroken. Caroline you were such a special woman. Your huge smile will stay with me forever... Rest in peace.”

She also attached a clip from her time of the show, showing Caroline comforting Molly as she broke down in tears of relief to see now-boyfriend Tommy had remained loyal to her during her time in Casa Amor.

Tommy also posted a video of him with the ITV presenter after the series’ finale, saying in the caption: “I can’t believe what I’ve heard today. Absolutely devastated. Sending so much love to her family. Rest in peace Caroline, fly high and God bless.”

In the clip, Caroline can be seen laughing with her arm around the boxer as he toasted the end of the season with a glass of wine.

After cancelling Sunday night’s episode of Love Island out of respect, the show returned on Monday with a heartfelt tribute to the star read by narrator Iain Stirling.

Swapping the opening credits for a montage of the stunning shoreline in South Africa, Iain said: “We are absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much-loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers."

He finished the tribute with: “Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm gonna miss you Caz."

ITV2 also swapped their usual sponsored Just Eat adverts for a message urging people to “be kind”, along with a number for Samaritans.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

