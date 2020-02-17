Caroline Flack Love Island Tribute: Iain Stirling Honours 'True Friend' In Opening Montage

Iain paid tribute to the former presenter. Picture: ITV2/PA

Caroline Flack presented Love Island from 2015 to 2019.

Love Island paid tribute to its former presenter Caroline Flack during Monday night’s episode.

The ITV2 dating show, which canceled Sunday nights show ‘out of respect’ for the 40-year-old’s family, played out a monologue before the episode, narrated by Iain Stirling.

Love Island honoured Caroline at the beginning of Monday night's episode. Picture: ITV2

He said: "Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm gonna miss you Caz."

Caroline was found dead at her home on Saturday 15th February after taking her own life.

Her family said in a statement: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th of February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline presented the hit show since the first series in 2015 up until series five, which aired in 2019.

At the beginning of 2020, she announced she would be stepping back from the show after experiencing some troubles in her personal life.

Show bosses released a statement on Sunday night to let fans of the show know it would be resting for one night.

It read: "Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

"After careful consideration between Caroline's representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline's tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight's Love Island out of respect for Caroline's family.

"Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact Samaritans free any time on 116 123 and samaritans.org.