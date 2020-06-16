Demi Lovato Fans Happy To See Her Loved Up With Boyfriend Max Ehrich On Romantic Trip To Desert

Demi Lovato goes on romantic trip to the desert with boyfriend Max Ehrich. Picture: Instagram @ddlovato

Demi Lovato's posted a seriously loved up Instagram with boyfriend Max Ehrich after they took a trip to a desert together.

Demi Lovato has posted a seriously loved up snap with actor boyfriend Max Ehrich from the desert, gushing about how happy he makes her, and fans couldn't be more excited to see their favourite singer looking so content.

WATCH: Demi Lovato Introduced "Very Important" Boyfriend To Sam Smith

The 'Anyone' singer gushed about a romantic trip they had taken, writing: "Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich."

"I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you."

"P.s. thanks @lyndan99 for taking these sappy pics and being our third wheel this weekend!! You rock."

The singer took along her security guard and friend to accompany and keep her safe on the trip.

The pair first got together back in March and were thrown in at the deep end, having been in lockdown together these past couple of months.

A source told E! a few months back: "Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party. He is a good influence on Demi, and they have a lot in common."

"They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via FaceTime since being quarantined."

Max is an actor, best known for playing Fenmore Baldwin in The Young and the Restless, a soap opera across the pond

One fan, elated to see the singer happy and healthy wrote: "I love seeing Demi so happy, healthy and with a lot of energy. I will support her everyday" and another said, "I am happy for the two of you. seeing you happy makes my lovatic heart happy."

We're also super happy to see the singer living her absolute best life and serving us some serious #couplegoals snaps in the meantime.

