On Air Now
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp 6am - 10am
23 July 2020, 08:21
Demi Lovato is engaged to boyfriend of four months, actor and singer Max Ehrich.
Demi Lovato announced the happy news she’s engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich on Thursday morning, sharing a heart-melting Instagram post to tell her 88.4 million followers, showing off the huge diamond ring.
Max popped the question on the beach at sunset and their photographer pal was hiding behind the rocks to capture the adorable moment.
Demi Lovato Tells Fans To Stop Mocking Mental Illness Amid Kanye West Mental Health Concerns
Calling Max her ‘perfect partner’, Demi wrote in the caption: “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”
Gushing about how Max makes her want to be the best version of herself, she wrote: “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too…
“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.
“You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.
“I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”
View this post on Instagram
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
View this post on Instagram
Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL
Demi and Max look adorable in the series of snaps, with Demi suitably wearing a white, long-sleeve dress for the special occasion.
The couple started dating in March this year, growing incredibly close as they quarantined together and sharing numerous pictures online to publicly declare how much they love one another.
> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News