Demi Lovato Engaged To Boyfriend Max Ehrich After Four Months Of Dating

Demi Lovato is engaged. Picture: Getty / Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato is engaged to boyfriend of four months, actor and singer Max Ehrich.

Demi Lovato announced the happy news she’s engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich on Thursday morning, sharing a heart-melting Instagram post to tell her 88.4 million followers, showing off the huge diamond ring.

Max popped the question on the beach at sunset and their photographer pal was hiding behind the rocks to capture the adorable moment.

Demi Lovato Tells Fans To Stop Mocking Mental Illness Amid Kanye West Mental Health Concerns

Calling Max her ‘perfect partner’, Demi wrote in the caption: “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have been together since March 2020. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Gushing about how Max makes her want to be the best version of herself, she wrote: “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too…

“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

“You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.

“I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Demi and Max look adorable in the series of snaps, with Demi suitably wearing a white, long-sleeve dress for the special occasion.

The couple started dating in March this year, growing incredibly close as they quarantined together and sharing numerous pictures online to publicly declare how much they love one another.

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News