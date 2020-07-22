Demi Lovato Tells Fans To Stop Mocking Mental Illness Amid Kanye West Mental Health Concerns

Demi Lovato told fans to stop 'making memes' about Kanye West. Picture: PA/Instagram

Demi Lovato has taken to Twitter to speak about mental health following concerns that Kanye West is having a bipolar episode.

Demi Lovato has shared a number of tweets about mental illness, following concerns around Kanye West’s mental health.

After the rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian broke down in tears in a recent presidential rally, the ‘I Love Me’ songstress penned a series of posts, hitting out at people mocking those who are 'struggling with mental illness’.

She wrote: "It would be nice if for once people can put down the meme making apps and pray for someone who’s struggling with mental illness.

"What happened to compassion?”

Demi Lovato shut down people who were 'making memes' about Kanye West. Picture: Twitter

Demi continued: "It’s also amazing to me that people really think they actually know what some celebrities are going thru [sic].

"Maybe take a step back and remember you don’t know everything about everyone even if you do watch them on tv.

"Do NOT pretend to know about someone’s mental illness if you do not personally know them. Check yourself.”

Fans of the former Disney star took to the comments, with many agreeing with her.

Demi Lovato's fans took to Twitter to agree with the star. Picture: Twitter

Demi Lovato showed concern for Kanye West's mental health. Picture: Twitter

One responded with a photo of the ‘Famous’ rapper, adding: "Don’t laugh, don’t insult him. He needs genuine support in the ways that’ll help him with what he needs, not what he wants. If something bad happens to Kanye it’s on us.”

Another wrote: “Exactly baby, you don't have to like kanye nor agree with his ideologies to be a decent human being and recognize he's literally showing signs of his mental illness and have compassion instead of turning it into a meme [sic].”

“The way they’re treating Kanye is disgusting. Making fun of a man who is clearly strugglin w mental illness is so low. But we know that people in this app has lost all values. He needs help and support [sic],” shared a third.

This comes as Kanye has also been tweeting a number of extraordinary claims about his marriage and the Kardashians, in recent days.

