WATCH: Kanye West ‘At Peace’ If Kim Kardashian Divorces Him After Abortion Speech At Presidential Rally

20 July 2020, 11:57

Kanye West said he's 'at peace' if wife Kim Kardashian wants to divorce him
Kanye West said he's 'at peace' if wife Kim Kardashian wants to divorce him. Picture: PA

Kanye West said during his campaign speech he is at peace if Kim Kardashian wants to divorce him following his first presidential rally.

Videos of Kanye West’s Presidential campaign speech have gone viral, after the rapper’s claims about abortion.

In a tearful outburst, Kim Kardashian’s husband said he ‘almost killed his daughter’ after the couple considered getting an abortion when the reality star fell pregnant with daughter North, now seven.

COVID-19: Kanye West Calls Vaccines 'The Mark Of The Beast' & Says He Had Coronavirus

He declared: “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.”

Kanye West's first Presidential campaign went viral
Kanye West's first Presidential campaign went viral. Picture: PA

The 43-year-old then suggested: “No plan B. There is Plan A.”

He proposed replacing ‘plan B’ morning after pill with something called ‘plan A or A1’, an “option” of $50,000 a year to “take care of your child,” which he later upped to $1 million.

The couple now have children Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

Kim has so far stayed silent on social media on Kanye’s first campaign rally.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married since 2014
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married since 2014. Picture: Getty

Kanye’s bizarre claims about Kim’s first pregnancy came after he broke down in tears while talking about how his mother Donda ‘saved him’ by going against his father’s wishes for an abortion.

He said: “My Mum saved my life. My Dad wanted to abort me. There would have been no Kanye West. Because my Dad was too busy.”

Kanye also suggested giving “everybody who has a baby gets a million dollars or something.”

They weren’t the only claims Kanye made, he shocked the crowd when he said Harriet Tubman did not free slaves, but “had the slaves go work for other white people.”

