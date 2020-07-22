Kanye West Claims He’s Been 'Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian For Two Years’

Kanye West claimed he's been 'trying to divorce' Kim Kardashian since 2018. Picture: Getty / Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In another string of tweets Kanye West has made more claims about his marriage to Kim Kardashian, amid concerns he’s having a serious bipolar episode.

Kanye West continued to make extraordinary claims about his marriage to Kim Kardashian in the early hours of Wednesday morning, tweeting once again to say his wife of six years ‘tried to lock me up with a doctor.’

The 43-year-old rapper also sensationally claimed he’s “been trying to divorce Kim for two years”, ever since she met with Meek Mills, who is Nicki Minaj’s ex, to discuss prison reform in 2018.

Kim Kardashian Goes On Social Media Strike Following Kanye West Presidential Speech

In a now-deleted tweet, Kanye wrote to his 30.2 million followers: “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek Mills at the Warfolf for ‘prison reform’.”

Kanye West tweeted and deleted claims about his marriage. Picture: Kanye West/Twitter

He added: “I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night… Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me [sic].”

Kim has continued to stay silent on social media since her husband’s first presidential campaign rally, where he broke down in tears telling the audience how he and Kim almost aborted daughter North, now seven.

At the campaign, he told the crowd he'd be 'at peace' if Kim wanted to divorce him after his public admission.

Kanye’s continued social media rant on 22 July also took aim at Kim’s mum Kris Jenner once again, after he shared a screenshot the day before of messages seemingly sent to the momager which read: “This Ye. You ready to talk now, or still avoiding my calls?”

A later tweet said: “Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval, that’s not what a wife should do.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye West also questioned his followers on whether he should continue running for 2020 president. Picture: PA

In a separate tweet, Kanye asked his followers if he should continue running for President.

Alongside what looks like a track list for his new album, Kanye wrote: “#2020vision or maybe 24. I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah??? [sic].”

The string of tweets have already been removed from Kanye’s profile, but promotion for his new album, ‘Donda’ remains on his page.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!