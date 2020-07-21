Kanye West Claims Wife Kim Kardashian ‘Tried To Lock Me Up’ After Presidential Campaign Speech

21 July 2020, 09:00

Kanye West claimed wife Kim 'tried to lock me up with a doctor'
Kanye West claimed wife Kim 'tried to lock me up with a doctor'. Picture: Getty/PA

Kanye West posted a string of tweets on Monday evening about wife Kim Kardashian and her mum Kris Jenner, one day after his first presidential campaign rally.

Kanye West has claimed wife Kim Kardashian ‘tried to lock me up’ after she reached out to a doctor after his rally in Charleston, South Carolina – which has now gone viral for his tearful speech and controversial claims.

His social media rant came one day after he said he and Kim considered an abortion when she fell pregnant with their first child, North, now seven.

WATCH: Kanye West ‘At Peace’ If Kim Kardashian Divorces Him After Abortion Speech At Presidential Rally

On Monday night Kanye took to Twitter to post a string of tweets and screenshots of text messages, which he later deleted after less than an hour.

Kanye West claimed Kim was trying to het him to seek help from a doctor
Kanye West claimed Kim was trying to het him to seek help from a doctor. Picture: Kanye West/Twitter

He also claimed mother-in-law Kris Jenner is ‘not allowed around my children’, before demanding they call him, saying: “I’m at the ranch, come get me.”

In the string of tweets Kanye wrote: “Kris don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children… y’all tried to lock me up.”

He added: “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor…

“If I get locked up like Mandela y’all will know why.”

He then reached out to his wife and her mum: “Kris and Kim call me now.”

Kanye also posted a screenshot of a text seemingly to Kris Jenner
Kanye also posted a screenshot of a text seemingly to Kris Jenner. Picture: Kanye West/Twitter
Kanye claimed 'Kris tried to lock me up'
Kanye claimed 'Kris tried to lock me up'. Picture: Kanye West/Twitter

The 43-year-old rapper compared his life to the movie Get Out, adding: “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life.”

He followed up the tweets with a screenshot of a text message seemingly sent to Kris: “This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are you still avoiding my calls.”

Eventually Kanye turned his attention toward his music, announcing the release of his new album ‘Donda’, his late mother’s name, leading fans to believe his presidential campaign is all part of his new music promotion.

Despite deleting many of the tweets, Kanye’s fans couldn’t help but express their concern, but the rapper’s entrepreneur pal Elon Musk responded to one: “We talked about an hour ago. He seems fine.”

Kanye has kept a few of his tweets on his profile, with one of himself and his children captioned: “West children will never to playboy west.”

His social media storm has sparked mass concern among his fans, as well as fellow celebrities.

Meanwhile, wife Kim is yet to publicly address her husband’s claims.

